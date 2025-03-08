EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West 'Bleeding Cash' Amid 'Insane Nazi Spiral' — With Pals Warning Him a Divorce From Bianca Censori Would Leave Him 'Flat Broke'
Kanye West is spiraling out of control in the wake of his latest meltdown – and sources say he's bleeding bucks so badly that an upcoming divorce from Bianca Censori would break his bank, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The self-declared Nazi-backing rapper, 47, has already gone from billionaire to near-broke, with no jobs – or prenup – to protect him, as rumors grow his soon-to-be ex-wife Censori, 30, is lawyering up and getting set to take him to the cleaners.
Our source said: "He's created a hell for himself. All of his crazy rants and antisemitism, the loss of sponsors and label... he's got nowhere to turn."
Deranged dope West alienated swaths of humanity by spewing hate messages on social media, such as "I love Hitler" and "I'm a Nazi."
And he remains proudly unrepentant.
"I'm never apologizing for my Jewish comments," he ranted. "I can say whatever the f--- I wanna say forever. Where's my f------ apology for freezing my accounts?"
West fumed in other posts: "Some of my best friends are Jewish and I don't trust any of them."
As usual, half of what he said doesn't seem to make sense – including his plan to buy two luxury Maybach cars.
He vented: "Ima make the Jewish person who's selling it to me read all these tweets and I bet you you see me whipping Maybachs."
Meanwhile, West recently lost a $20million deal to perform in Japan following his bizarre stunt with Censori at the Grammys, where he commanded her to strip down to basically nothing on the red carpet.
As previously reported, the maniacal music mogul lost his multimillion-dollar Adidas deal by wearing a 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt in 2022, showing his affinity for neo-Nazis in the face of the Black Lives Matter movement.
The backlash sent Kanye tumbling from Forbes' billionaire list as his fortune slipped to $400million.
According to sources, he's burned through most of his remaining millions on bad investments.
The rapper lost more than $36million on a Malibu mansion he started converting into a futuristic bomb shelter before losing interest and selling the decimated property, said sources.
Our insider added: "Kanye has massive debts and tax liens. He's been incompetent with money and is in serious danger of going broke.
"And there's no doubt Bianca will take every last dollar he has in the divorce. Things are looking dire. His prospects are few and far between."