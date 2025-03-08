EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West 'Bleeding Cash' Amid 'Insane Nazi Spiral' — With Pals Warning Him a Divorce From Bianca Censori Would Leave Him 'Flat Broke'

Kanye West is spiraling out of control in the wake of his latest meltdown – and sources say he's bleeding bucks so badly that an upcoming divorce from Bianca Censori would break his bank, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The self-declared Nazi-backing rapper, 47, has already gone from billionaire to near-broke, with no jobs – or prenup – to protect him, as rumors grow his soon-to-be ex-wife Censori, 30, is lawyering up and getting set to take him to the cleaners.

Our source said: "He's created a hell for himself. All of his crazy rants and antisemitism, the loss of sponsors and label... he's got nowhere to turn."