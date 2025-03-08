EXCLUSIVE: How 'Nazi' Kook Kanye West's Hitler-Loving Rants are 'Sending Shockwaves' Through Ex Kim Kardashian's Family – 'They Don't Know Whether to Fight Him or Shut Up'
Kanye West's antisemitic rants have sent shockwaves through the Kardashian clan – for once leaving his jabbering ex-in-laws speechless, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Can't Tell Me Nothing hip-hopper drew worldwide outrage with his most recent anti-Jewish social media spree – and began marketing a T-shirt featuring a swastika on his website.
But even though his ex Kim Kardashian's family are said to be "appalled," by his hate speech antics, there has been a deafening silence from his former wife and her usually un-shut-upppable momoager Kris Jenner.
"Everyone's disgusted and shocked by his revolting statements and actions – the issue is how they're handling it," our insider said.
They added: "Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and (Kris' boyfriend) Corey Gamble want Kim and Kris to take a stand, as does Scott Disick, who was raised Jewish.
"Even Caitlyn Jenner is shocked and appalled, and she was always Kanye's number-one defender.
"They think Kris and Kim are burying their heads in the sand when they need to stand up to this monster.
"In the meantime, it's reflecting very badly on the whole family. They just don't have a PR blueprint for dealing with it, and may not be smart enough to deal with these type of crisis comms."
The source added Kanye's former in-laws are also worried about the effect his tirades will have on their brand.
Our source went on: "Right now, they're resisting the urge to publicly condemn Kanye, mainly because Kris believes it's best not to fan the flames and to let him keep hanging himself.
"He wants attention, and in her view, it's best not to give it to him."
Kim's reluctance to publicly lash West, on the other hand, stems from a desire to shield the four children she shares with Kanye – North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5 – from his mountain of scandals, our source said.
They added: "She wants to protect them, and publicly speaking about their dad, who appears to be in the midst of a mental-health breakdown, could potentially be very tough for them, if not now, then down the road.
"No doubt that is dictating how she moves in all of this."
Prior to their divorce in 2021, Kim addressed West's mental health struggles on Instagram, writing: "As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder.
"Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand."
She also revealed she had not previously spoken publicly about how his mental health had affected the family "because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health."
West, meanwhile, recently claimed his bipolar diagnosis was wrong – and said he instead suffers from autism.