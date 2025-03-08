EXCLUSIVE: How 'Nazi' Kook Kanye West's Hitler-Loving Rants are 'Sending Shockwaves' Through Ex Kim Kardashian's Family – 'They Don't Know Whether to Fight Him or Shut Up'

Kanye West's antisemitic rants have sent shockwaves through the Kardashian clan – for once leaving his jabbering ex-in-laws speechless, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Can't Tell Me Nothing hip-hopper drew worldwide outrage with his most recent anti-Jewish social media spree – and began marketing a T-shirt featuring a swastika on his website.

But even though his ex Kim Kardashian's family are said to be "appalled," by his hate speech antics, there has been a deafening silence from his former wife and her usually un-shut-upppable momoager Kris Jenner.

"Everyone's disgusted and shocked by his revolting statements and actions – the issue is how they're handling it," our insider said.