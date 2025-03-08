EXCLUSIVE: 'Secret Lovers' Meryl Streep and Martin Short 'Are Parading Their Romance in Front of Pals' – 'They're Soft Launching Going Public'

An insider said: "They were touching, dancing and totally wrapped up in each other. Meryl was beaming, and Marty looked like the happiest guy in the room. They're officially a couple."

And if there was any doubt, The Devil Wears Prada actress' cheeky sense of humor cleared that right up. When photogs tried to catch her smooching with the star of TV's Only Murders in the Building, the Mamma Mia! beauty flipped them the bird, leaving guests roaring with laughter.

Sources said even Streep, mom of four grown kids from her 39-year marriage to sculptor Don Gummer that ended in 2017, and widower Short, dad of three from his 30-year marriage to Nancy Dolman, who died in 2010, were blindsided by their unexpected love story.