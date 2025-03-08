Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Meryl Streep
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Secret Lovers' Meryl Streep and Martin Short 'Are Parading Their Romance in Front of Pals' – 'They're Soft Launching Going Public'

Photo of Meryl Streep and Martin Short
Source: MEGA

Meryl Streep and Martin Short spark romance rumors as they reportedly showcase their relationship.

March 8 2025, Published 12:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The shocking red-hot romance between Oscar-winning icon Meryl Streep and funnyman Martin Short has exploded into the open, said sources, who note the sneaky pair kept their secret friends-to-lovers affair under wraps for six months.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the legendary 75-year-old actress and the beloved 74-year-old cutup made their love-in official at SNL's 50th anniversary bash at Radio City Music Hall last month, where they openly held hands and seemed cemented to each other's side.

Article continues below advertisement
meryl streep martin short romance rumors
Source: MEGA

Meryl Streep and Martin Short made their romance public at 'SNL's' 50th anniversary bash.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider said: "They were touching, dancing and totally wrapped up in each other. Meryl was beaming, and Marty looked like the happiest guy in the room. They're officially a couple."

And if there was any doubt, The Devil Wears Prada actress' cheeky sense of humor cleared that right up. When photogs tried to catch her smooching with the star of TV's Only Murders in the Building, the Mamma Mia! beauty flipped them the bird, leaving guests roaring with laughter.

Sources said even Streep, mom of four grown kids from her 39-year marriage to sculptor Don Gummer that ended in 2017, and widower Short, dad of three from his 30-year marriage to Nancy Dolman, who died in 2010, were blindsided by their unexpected love story.

Article continues below advertisement
meryl streep martin short romance rumors
Source: MEGA

The Short and Streep are reportedly 'officially' a couple.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

EXCLUSIVE: Desperate-to-Be THIRD Time Bride Kris Jenner 'Gagging to Get Down the Aisle' with Toyboy Corey Gamble… But 'There's No Way He Wants to Go There'

Split photo of Hailey Bieber, Stephen Baldwin

EXCLUSIVE: Hailey Bieber's 'Stubborn Insistence' on 'Pretending' Her Marriage to Troubled Justin is on Track is ‘Driving a Massive Wedge' Between Her and Estranged Baldwin Family

A source said: "They've been best friends for years and never saw each other this way – until now. They were hesitant at first, but once they took the plunge, there was no looking back.

"This might sound crazy, but I wouldn't be shocked if an engagement happens soon, they're THAT much in love.

"It's like a fairy tale."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.