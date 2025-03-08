EXCLUSIVE: 'Secret Lovers' Meryl Streep and Martin Short 'Are Parading Their Romance in Front of Pals' – 'They're Soft Launching Going Public'
The shocking red-hot romance between Oscar-winning icon Meryl Streep and funnyman Martin Short has exploded into the open, said sources, who note the sneaky pair kept their secret friends-to-lovers affair under wraps for six months.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the legendary 75-year-old actress and the beloved 74-year-old cutup made their love-in official at SNL's 50th anniversary bash at Radio City Music Hall last month, where they openly held hands and seemed cemented to each other's side.
An insider said: "They were touching, dancing and totally wrapped up in each other. Meryl was beaming, and Marty looked like the happiest guy in the room. They're officially a couple."
And if there was any doubt, The Devil Wears Prada actress' cheeky sense of humor cleared that right up. When photogs tried to catch her smooching with the star of TV's Only Murders in the Building, the Mamma Mia! beauty flipped them the bird, leaving guests roaring with laughter.
Sources said even Streep, mom of four grown kids from her 39-year marriage to sculptor Don Gummer that ended in 2017, and widower Short, dad of three from his 30-year marriage to Nancy Dolman, who died in 2010, were blindsided by their unexpected love story.
A source said: "They've been best friends for years and never saw each other this way – until now. They were hesitant at first, but once they took the plunge, there was no looking back.
"This might sound crazy, but I wouldn't be shocked if an engagement happens soon, they're THAT much in love.
"It's like a fairy tale."