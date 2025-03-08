Your tip
Kris Jenner
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Desperate-to-Be THIRD Time Bride Kris Jenner 'Gagging to Get Down the Aisle' with Toyboy Corey Gamble… But 'There's No Way He Wants to Go There'

Photo of Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner reportedly wants to marry Corey Gamble, but sources say he isn't interested in marriage.

March 8 2025, Published 12:00 a.m. ET

Desperate to be a bride for the third time, Kris Jenner has been trying to drag longtime boytoy Corey Gamble down the aisle, but he likes things the way they are and is resisting, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The momager, 69, wants to be married again and thinks a wedding would be an amazing plotline for The Kardashians, but Corey, 44, doesn't want to have to keep up with the charade.

kris jenner corey gamble marriage rumors
Source: MEGA

Corey Gamble is reportedly resisting Kris Jenner's push for marriage.

An insider said: "They've been dancing this dance for years now.

"There was talk they'd get hitched on her 65th birthday, but that fell through. So Kris is determined to make it happen this time, for her as much as for the show."

As previously reported, the May-December couple has been a steady item since 2014 after meeting at a party in Ibiza, one year after Kris announced her split from Bruce Jenner after more than 20 years of marriage and Bruce's transition to Caitlyn.

The source said: "Of course, she'll want to make her wedding to Corey a highlight on The Kardashians – it should be a ratings winner, or so she thinks."

kris jenner corey gamble marriage rumors
Source: MEGA

Jenner is eyeing a wedding on her 70th birthday – but Corey's reportedly hesitant.

She even has the date set – in her head, at least – for November 5, her 70th birthday.

The insider shared: "She has the paperwork ready if Corey will only commit to it. He keeps dragging his heels, however. He doesn't see why they need it. He likes the lifestyle and puts up with a lot but doesn't want to formalize things.

"Besides, he counters that she changes her mind. In the past, they've agreed to getting married, but then she flip-flopped."

But during an episode of The Kardashians last July, Kris was clearly loving talking about the wedding during a ladies' lunch with best friends Faye Resnick and Kathy Hilton.

kris jenner corey gamble marriage rumors
Source: MEGA

Even with a wedding plot for 'The Kardashians,' Gamble isn’t on board yet.

Kris told them: "I mean, you guys can totally be bridesmaids when I get married. So maybe when I'm 70!"

As the insider pointed out: "Ultimately, Kris gets what she wants, but that doesn't mean Corey will enjoy being dragged down the aisle, especially as it's all about her and he won't have any input."

kris jenner corey gamble marriage rumors
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian jokes she's ready to plan Kris's bachelorette bash.

