EXCLUSIVE: Desperate-to-Be THIRD Time Bride Kris Jenner 'Gagging to Get Down the Aisle' with Toyboy Corey Gamble… But 'There's No Way He Wants to Go There'

An insider said: "They've been dancing this dance for years now.

"There was talk they'd get hitched on her 65th birthday, but that fell through. So Kris is determined to make it happen this time, for her as much as for the show."

As previously reported, the May-December couple has been a steady item since 2014 after meeting at a party in Ibiza, one year after Kris announced her split from Bruce Jenner after more than 20 years of marriage and Bruce's transition to Caitlyn.

The source said: "Of course, she'll want to make her wedding to Corey a highlight on The Kardashians – it should be a ratings winner, or so she thinks."