EXCLUSIVE: Inside Taylor Swift's Plan to Start a Family With Boyfriend Travis Kelce – 'She Wants to Get Married and NOW Is the Time'

NFL tight end Kelce, 35, has finished a thrilling season on a down note as his team fell short of a historic three-peat.

Meanwhile, Swift, 35, came off her record-busting world tour only to lose out on all six Grammys she was nominated for.

But being on the losing side is a new feeling for the two.

After being "high in the clouds" since they started dating in 2023, said a source, these disappointments "have been a real dose of reality" and "their fantasy bubble has been popped."

And the insider said Swift thinks they can both be given a new lease of life by tying the knot and have a kid "ASAP."

Many assumed a Chiefs win would be capped off with a confetti-showered proposal at the 50-yard line, with Kelce retiring in triumph to start a family with Swift at this year's Super Bowl.

The team's loss has left the player conflicted, however.