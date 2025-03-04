Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Taylor Swift's Plan to Start a Family With Boyfriend Travis Kelce – 'She Wants to Get Married and NOW Is the Time'

Taylor Swift, above with lover of two years Travis Kelce, is said to be ultra-broody.

March 4 2025, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

After the Kansas City Chiefs lost big time at the Super Bowl in New Orleans on February 9, Travis Kelce looked utterly dejected, making his way to meet friends and family, including his downtrodden girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

But RadarOnline.com can reveal there may have been another reason behind her sad face – they haven't yet got married and started a family.

Swift and Kelce are said to be facing a tough reality check after both their recent high-profile losing streaks.

NFL tight end Kelce, 35, has finished a thrilling season on a down note as his team fell short of a historic three-peat.

Meanwhile, Swift, 35, came off her record-busting world tour only to lose out on all six Grammys she was nominated for.

But being on the losing side is a new feeling for the two.

After being "high in the clouds" since they started dating in 2023, said a source, these disappointments "have been a real dose of reality" and "their fantasy bubble has been popped."

And the insider said Swift thinks they can both be given a new lease of life by tying the knot and have a kid "ASAP."

Many assumed a Chiefs win would be capped off with a confetti-showered proposal at the 50-yard line, with Kelce retiring in triumph to start a family with Swift at this year's Super Bowl.

The team's loss has left the player conflicted, however.

Kelce has admitted his Super Bowl defeat left him with the blues.

"It can drive you crazy," he said of wanting to excel on the field despite the "wear and tear" of 12 seasons – adding on his New Heights podcast that he's "kicking the can down the road" in terms of retirement.

Our source said: "Travis could retire this minute, because he's set financially and has other irons in the fire, like acting. But he wants to go out on top."

How that matches up with Swift's plans is another question.

The insider added: "She wants to get married and start a family, and now is the time.

"Privately, she's hoping Kelce will retire, but she'll support him through another year of football if that's what he wants."

