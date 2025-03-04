Kylie Jenner's Oscars Heartache Exposed — We Reveal the Heartbreaking Reason She and Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Left Front Row Seats at Awards When his Ex Lily-Rose Depp Took to Stage
Timothée Chalamet "protected" girlfriend Kyle Jenner by briefly whisking her out of the Oscars ceremony to avoid the spotlight while his ex Lily-Rose Depp took to the stage.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, 29, wanted to ensure cameras wouldn’t be able to focus on Jenner’s reaction at seeing his former partner, especially as the reality star is feeling "fragile" following the death of her beloved hairstylist and friend, Jesús Guerrero.
An insider said: "Kylie struggles with insecurity issues, and she can feel out of place at these events.
"She is aware of some of the criticism levelled at her and how some people believe she shouldn't be at these ceremonies. She likes to avoid any drama.
"Plus, she is in a very fragile state right now. Jesus' death has shaken her. He was not only her hair stylist but her best friend.
"She is really, really crushed by this and Timothée is doing everything that he can to be there for her and show her the love she needs right now."
A video was posted on a Chalamet fan account on TikTok and shared by eagle-eyed viewers who questioned where they had gone.
And when Wicked's Paul Tazewell made his way up to the stage to collect the golden statuette for Best Costume Design, Chalamet's seat looked empty.
The insider continued: "They are both aware that had they stayed seated, everyone would have been talking about their reaction to Lily-Rose on stage.
"It would have caused unnecessary drama. Timothée did everything he could to keep her happy and to protect her."
Celeb-favorite stylist Guerrero passed away, aged 34, on February 22, with his death described as "very sudden and unexpected".
Jenner, 27, broke her silence on Instagram on Tuesday as she paid tribute.
She wrote: "Jesus was more than my friend — he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support.
"I don't know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter.
"Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend."
She spent much of last Sunday comforting members of Guerrero's family, which is why Chalamet took his mother Nicole Flender to the SAG Awards where he won the best actor trophy for A Complete Unknown.
Fans were quick to spot their apparent absence during Depp's turn on stage, with one person on Reddit writing: "Also talk about Timothée and Kylie not being in their seats when Lily had to give her speech was insane."
Another added: "Timmy, what the heck!?!?!? I thought you and Lily are 'good friends' and on good terms' ???"
But some appeared to defend the couple, with one writing: "I mean that's kind of smart. They are avoiding the camera cutting to them when she's on stage."
Depp, 25, dated lead actor nominee Chalamet for two years after they played love interests in David Michôd's 2019 historical epic The King.
Their short-lived relationship was relatively private, and fans only found out they had split when Chalamet described himself as "currently single" in 2020.
The Nosferatu actress, whose father is Johnny Depp, has been dating rapper-singer 070 Shake, 27 – aka Danielle Balbuena – since 2023.