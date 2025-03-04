EXCLUSIVE: Bianca Censori Sparks 'Domestic Abuse' Fears As She Posts Fully NUDE Polaroid After Her 'Nazi' Rapper Husband is Accused of 'Extreme Controlling Behavior'
Bianca Censori has fueled further domestic abuse fears by stripping off once again, showing off her totally naked body in a candid Polaroid snap.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the image, which the Aussie model posted on her Instagram page, has led to more concerns regarding her relationship with husband Kanye West, 47, and his alleged controlling nature.
The post comes amid rumors herself and West are heading for divorce, however his insiders believe his influence is still evident within their relationship.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Bianca's latest image is concerning.
"It once again feels like Kanye has a hold on her and is encouraging this bizarre behavior to garner publicity for his various ventures.
"There's a strong feeling that he’s treating Bianca like a pawn in his empire, which could have some devastating longterm effects on the model. Coercion and control are forms of domestic abuse, and if this polaroid picture was done on the orders of Kanye, then Bianca is right in the thick of that."
Censori, 30, managed to protect her modesty by posing very carefully to cover up her breasts.
She kept her face hidden thanks to a blonde wig and wore a pair of see-through high heels in the shot that she uploaded without a caption.
Censori and West’s latest divorce rumors kicked in shortly after her naked stunt at the Grammy Awards last month.
Reports circulated the pair had called off their marriage but they have since been spotted together on a number of occasions leading to mystery surrounding their marital status.
After the reports they were headed for divorce first surfaced, Kanye launched into yet another of his hate-filled rants on X and Instagram.
During his frenzy, the rapper claimed to "love Hitler" and labeled himself a Nazi after his previous anti-semitic rants.
He also called for his "idol" Sean "Diddy" Combs to be freed from jail as he awaits trial for sextrafficking.
His outbursts led to him being kicked off X, but a rep for the rapper insisted it was West's decision to remove himself from the platform.
Amid rumors he and Censori were headed for divorce, just over a week later, the Gold Digger hitmaker held a film screening for his wife's first screen project in which they arrived together to attend the event.
West was was selling $100 tickets for the screening of Censori's first feature-length film, produced by the rapper and shot in Japan.