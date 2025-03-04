EXCLUSIVE: Ballooning Beyoncé 'Wigging Out' Over Her Massive 50Lbs Weight Gain – 'She's Painfully Aware... And HATES It'
Ballooning Beyoncé is wigging out over her estimated 50-pound weight gain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
At the Grammy Awards, fans claim the Cowboy Carter songstress, 43, struggled to keep her boobs from popping out of her custom Schiaparelli dress, which they say was at least two sizes too small due to her recent massive – and very obvious – weight gain.
According to experts, Beyonce's 5-foot-6-in tall frame is now tipping the scales at 185 pounds, up 50 pounds from just a few years ago.
"She is aware that she's put on a lot of weight and she HATES it," our source said. "She's desperate to keep up with the young hotties and squeezed into a dress that was clearly too small for her, and it backfired."
They added: "This year's Grammys were supposed to be her crowning moment of glory. Instead, she was a laughingstock," noted the insider. "She used to be proud of her curves, but now they're a little more filled out than before and they're giving her grief!"
According to our insider, the weight gain is "probably from stress-eating during the fallout of (Sean 'Diddy' Combs') scandal and her and Jay-Z's alleged association with him."
Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated the star, told us: "I would agree she weighed 135 pounds before and now weighs 185 pounds. "It's normal to put on weight as you age, most [people's metabolism] slows with aging.
They can gain weight even eating the same amount of food!"
The Florida-based doctor added that stress could be a factor.
He said: "Many people, when they're under great stress, become less active and eat more."