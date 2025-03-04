EXCLUSIVE: Truth About John Travolta and Princess Diana's Love Finally Revealed – Including the Shocking Story Behind Their Romantic White House Dance and How Superstar Couple Secretly Stayed in Touch

"I know for a fact that it was a highlight of being in the United States – it was her favorite moment," recalled Travolta, 71, of the memorable night.

At just 24 years old, Prince Charles' young wife captivated the world.

She had already cemented her place as an international style icon, a devoted mom to two adorable toddler sons and the beloved People's Princess.

But on that night, she was the star of an unforgettable moment in American history.

The occasion was a lavish state dinner, hosted by President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan.

And the guest list was a dazzling blend of Washington, D.C.'s elite and Hollywood's biggest names – including Clint Eastwood, Tom Selleck, Gloria Vanderbilt – as well as, of course, 31-year-old Travolta, who had skyrocketed to fame with Saturday Night Fever and Grease.

Diana arrived looking every bit the fairytale princess in a midnight blue velvet gown by designer Victor Edelstein, paired with a sapphire and diamond choker.

But what made the night truly legendary was what happened on the dance floor.