Calvin Klein
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Scarily Sickly and Skeletal' Fashion King Calvin Klein 'In Decline' — 'His Dapper Days Look Numbered!'

calvin klein frail skeletal health decline
Source: THE FASHIONGTON POST

Calvin Klein is at the center of huge health fears.

March 4 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Frail fashion icon Calvin Klein showed up to a recent event looking scarily sickly and skeletal, fueling fears the once-dapper designer is facing his final well-dressed days, RadarOnline.com can reveal

"A lot of people in Calvin's world are worried about him right now," a fashion insider told us. "He's always been thin but recently that's gone to a worrying new level. You only need to look at him to get the feeling there's something terribly wrong."

calvin klein frail skeletal health decline
Source: NOVY CAS/GETTY IMAGES

Kelly Rector's return has also sparked concerns it is a sign Klein is on his last legs and she wants to say goodbye to her ex-husband.

The once larger-than-life visionary, 82, arrived at his own fashion show in New York City on February 7 and appeared to stumble and grasp the side of his 68-year-old ex-wife, Kelly Rector, who he divorced in 2006 after a 20-year marriage.

Klein's enfeebled appearance is all the more shocking considering what a force he once was in the fashion world – with insiders saying it may be a sign she has resurfaced to "say her goodbyes" to the fashion designer icon.

calvin klein frail skeletal health decline
Source: MEGA

Fashion insiders say Klein is now pin-thin and skeletal.

"Calvin loved being this hands-on man about town and was known for pulling super long days," our insider added. "He's such a legend in so many ways, and that's why it's so sad to see him fading like this."

Rector's presence raised red flags because it seemed to come out of the blue, said sources.

One added: "People are wondering if Kelly's on the scene right now because she's helping him through some sort of crisis."

calvin klein frail skeletal health decline
Source: EUROPANEWSWIRE/INSTAGRAM

Klein's past with drugs and booze may be coming back to bite him, experts say.

Meanwhile, one concerned physician, who has not treated Klein, told RadarOnline.com Klein's prior history with drugs and alcohol – with the designer checking into rehab in 1988 – "may be a contributing factor to his current state of health."

They added it may involve issues with heart, brain and kidney function.

"He looks terrible – like a ghost," said New York City internist Dr. Stuart Fischer.

The medic also warned: "He could be suffering any of a host of chronic or fatal maladies. In a worst-case scenario, it could be some type of cancer."

