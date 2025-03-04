EXCLUSIVE: 'Scarily Sickly and Skeletal' Fashion King Calvin Klein 'In Decline' — 'His Dapper Days Look Numbered!'

Frail fashion icon Calvin Klein showed up to a recent event looking scarily sickly and skeletal, fueling fears the once-dapper designer is facing his final well-dressed days, RadarOnline.com can reveal

"A lot of people in Calvin's world are worried about him right now," a fashion insider told us. "He's always been thin but recently that's gone to a worrying new level. You only need to look at him to get the feeling there's something terribly wrong."