the lifestyle of the best nfl stars

No matter where a player is drafted to or at what position, NFL players are always set for a lifetime with their career earnings, which can range from the hundreds of thousands for those that may not feature in the roster rotation to the under-echelon of the tens of millions for those who are considered to be the franchise cornerstone star names. As the NFL has continued to gain popularity over the past few decades, so has the increase of player contracts and their overall value, which has now reached unprecedented levels of income and has changed the lifestyle of most NFL stars.

After signing their new blockbuster deals, many NFL players quickly showcase their new lifestyle, which can result in heavy nights out in major clubs or big spending on new jewelry. Regarding their home lives, NFL star players can spend big bucks on humongous mansions or flashy cars and all the latest luxuries and trends that many individuals can only dream of. When profiling some of the NFL’s best and their luxury lifestyle, their career earnings and endless endorsements have resulted in numerous extravagant purchases and heavy spending that showcase that the cost of playing heavy-hitting football is well worth the price at admission.

How much do the top NFL stars earn? When it comes to discussing which NFL player owns the largest contract in the NFL today, Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott takes home $65 million a year from his base salary alone after the former 3rd round Draft pick signed a significant contract extension in the 2024 NFL offseason, which made Prescott the highest paid NFL player in league history. All the top ten paid players in the NFL are Quarterbacks, as the position is widely regarded by many as being the most vital position to play in all of professional sports, meaning that NFL front offices and team owners will not be shy to spend top dollar to lock up a franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future. Some of the league’s best names had previously adjusted their prior deals after continued excellent displays on the field, with the most recent example including superstar QB Patrick Mahomes from the Kansas City Chiefs, who initially penned a 10-year$450 million deal to stay in KC back in 2021, before a restructuring negotiation was agreed that would allow the two times MVP and three-time Superbowl champion to earn $218 million at the end of 2026.

Given the unrivaled success that the Chiefs have attained in the years following this restructured deal, the original contract was undoubtedly seen as a steal as Mahomes and Co. now look to become the first team in NFL history to win three Superbowl in a row, with Kansas City currently ranked second outright favorites at +350 to win another Vince Lombardi trophy this year according to the latest Super Bowl odds.

What lavish lifestyle do most NFL stars live? NFL players are certainly not shy of flexing their newfound wealth online or when turning up to games, as most players will usually be seen donning custom-made outfits and suits of high quality that could include several thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. Some NFL players who earn on the higher end of the spectrum also spend big on other expensive luxuries, including the $1.4 million car collection of Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and the former All-Pro’s extensive collection of real estate properties. Many other NFL players often aim to invest their career earnings into other expenditures, such as cryptocurrency or companies that could become a mainstay source of income after they decide to retire from playing on the gridiron. Active players also spend big on facilities that will help keep their health in check, including state-of-the-art gym equipment, personal chefs for their nutritional wellbeing and trips away from the action to help maintain their body and keep their mind relaxed.

