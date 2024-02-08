Khloe Kardashian's Good American Sued By Cancer-Stricken Ex-Employee Who Claims She Was Fired After Asking to Work Remotely During Treatment

An ex-employee of Khloe Kardashian’s fashion company Good American sued claiming she was let go after one month after informing her bosses she needed to work from home due to her cancer treatments.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a woman named Brooke filed the lawsuit against Good American LLC and Khloe’s business partner, Emma Grede.

Khloe was not a named defendant in the lawsuit.