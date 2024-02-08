Your tip
Khloe Kardashian's Good American Sued By Cancer-Stricken Ex-Employee Who Claims She Was Fired After Asking to Work Remotely During Treatment

khloe kardashian fashion company sued cancer ex employee fired wrongful termination treatment court lawsuit
Source: MEGA

The ex-employee slapped Khloe's company with a lawsuit.

By:

Feb. 8 2024, Published 10:49 a.m. ET

An ex-employee of Khloe Kardashian’s fashion company Good American sued claiming she was let go after one month after informing her bosses she needed to work from home due to her cancer treatments.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a woman named Brooke filed the lawsuit against Good American LLC and Khloe’s business partner, Emma Grede.

Khloe was not a named defendant in the lawsuit.

khloe kardashian fashion company sued cancer ex employee fired wrongful termination treatment court lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Khloe was not a named defendant in the suit.

The suit accused the defendants of wrongful termination, cancer discrimination, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In the suit, Brooke claimed she was hired as a Marketing Intern in 2019. She was promoted to Marketing Coordinator in 2021.

During her employment, Brooke said she received glowing performance reviews. She said her bosses told her she was a “team player” who worked “strong under pressure.”

khloe kardashian fashion company sued cancer ex employee fired wrongful termination treatment court lawsuit
Source: INSTAGRAM/@KHLOEKARDASHIAN

Khloe with her children.

In 2022, Brooke said she was again promoted to Social Media Manager and given a raise. In early 2023, she said she received yet another raise based on her performance.

On June 20, 2023, Brooke, who had previously been treated for cancer (Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma), submitted a doctor’s note to the defendants stating she was under “professional care.”

khloe kardashian fashion company sued cancer ex employee fired wrongful termination treatment court lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Khloe's ex Tristan is facing his own issues at the moment.

MORE ON:
Khloe Kardashian

Brooke’s doctor said she was “immune compromised and sick” and should work from home. He said Brooke needed to complete a course of treatment before returning to the office.

Brooke said she notified Good American on July 17 of her request. She said the defendants' executives undertook a “pressure campaign,” in which the defendants allegedly made negative comments to her about her need for accommodation.

She claimed they told her need for accommodation was “undermining the organization,” and that she should take a medical leave of absence instead of working remotely.

Brooke said she learned Good American posted a job application for her role on July 26. On September 8, Brooke said she submitted an additional medical note from her doctor stating she should work remotely.

khloe kardashian fashion company sued cancer ex employee fired wrongful termination treatment court lawsuit
Source: MEGA
The following month, Brooke said she was terminated, “purported by a company-wide “layoff” of some 12-14 works.”

Brooke said she was the only person in her department to be laid off.

The ex-employee said she was discriminated against. Her lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for the alleged harm and severe emotional distress suffered as a result of Good American’s actions.

Khloe’s company has yet to respond to the suit.

