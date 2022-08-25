Mamma Mia! Spanish Vacation Results In Triple Whammy For Italian Man: COVID, Monkeypox and HIV

“As this is the only reported case of monkeypox virus, SARS-CoV-2 and HIV co-infection, there is still not enough evidence supporting that this combination may aggravate patient's condition,” a doctor at the Catania hospital wrote in the Journal of Infection. “Given the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and the daily increase of monkeypox cases, healthcare systems must be aware of this eventuality, promoting appropriate diagnostic tests in high-risk subjects, which are essential to containment as there is no widely available treatment or prophylaxis.”