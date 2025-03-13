Justin Bieber Cries He's 'Unworthy' and a 'Fraud' in Heartbreaking Post — As Singer Desperately Tries to Save 'Crumbling' Marriage to Wife Hailey
Justin Bieber is calling himself completely "unworthy" in a new heartbreaking post as rumors his marriage to wife Hailey Bieber is falling apart continue to swirl.
The famous couple is said to be pulling out all the stops in order to save their relationship as Justin drowns in his personal issues, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Canadian pop star took to his Instagram Stories to spill his guts as he wrote: "People told me my whole life, 'wow Justin, you deserve that,' and I have personally always felt unworthy... Like I was a fraud."
He continued: "Like when people told me I deserve something it made me feel sneaky, like, damn if they only knew my thoughts. How judgemental am I, how selfish I really am they really wouldn't be saying this.
"I say all this to say: if you feel sneaky, welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days."
All this comes as the Baby hitmaker and Hailey's marriage may be teetering off the edge, with a source telling RadarOnline.com they are desperately trying to right the ship.
"They're doing tons of therapy to try and nip this all in the bud," our insider said.
The source added: "This is crisis time for them, but Hailey isn't ready to give up. With all the pressure they're under from the outside world, along with adjustments of having a new baby, it's no wonder they've both been super-stressed. Getting some guidance makes perfect sense."
However, the pair aren't the only ones trying to make things right. Hailey's parents, Stephen and Kennya Baldwin, are also inserting their opinions.
"(Hailey's family) are really concerned for her, but she has totally shut them out," a previous source told us.
They said: "Stephen and Kennya wanted to stage a martial intervention through their church, but Hailey has told them to butt out.
"She told them she's charting her own life course and whatever happens between her and Justin is her business. Needless to say, the rejection hurt them deeply."
A family friend claimed the Rhode founder "doesn't really talk" to her parents.
"They've texted Hailey and told her they would love for her to attend the church where they worship in New York so she can not only find inner peace, but also repair her marriage," they claimed.
The pal said: "Hailey believes her dad has radical views of God and religion and she doesn't abide by them. She doesn't want any parental interference."
While their marriage may not be doing so well, Justin, 31, has also been accused of being on "hard drugs," especially after numerous of his public outings had fans calling out his "skeletal" and "strung-out" appearance.
However, Justin's rep recently confirmed that's not the case at all.
Another source claimed Hailey, 28, was growing tired of the entertainer's "unacceptable" behavior: "Hailey's been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage.
"She loves him madly but he's a loose cannon. Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him. His behavior is sometimes unacceptable. She's put up with a lot."
Hailey's parents were said to be trying to help her save her and Justin's marriage