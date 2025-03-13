Justin Bieber Cries He's 'Unworthy' and a 'Fraud' in Heartbreaking Post — As Singer Desperately Tries to Save 'Crumbling' Marriage to Wife Hailey

The Canadian pop star took to his Instagram Stories to spill his guts as he wrote: "People told me my whole life, 'wow Justin, you deserve that,' and I have personally always felt unworthy... Like I was a fraud."

He continued: "Like when people told me I deserve something it made me feel sneaky, like, damn if they only knew my thoughts. How judgemental am I, how selfish I really am they really wouldn't be saying this.

"I say all this to say: if you feel sneaky, welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days."