EXCLUSIVE: Tortured Couple Justin and Hailey Bieber 'Now Can't Make a Move Without Consulting Marriage Shrink' – 'Their Relationship Has Reached Crisis Point'
Pop star Justin Bieber's marriage to Hailey Baldwin has hit a sour note, forcing the desperate duo to seek counseling, sources tell RadarOnline.com.
"They're doing tons of therapy to try and nip this all in the bud," our insider said.
Reports of marriage troubles have long plagued the new parents, who welcomed son Jack Blues last August.
The crux of the problem is said to be that 28-year-old model Hailey is "fed up" with the 31-year-old Baby singer's infantile behavior – and other insiders say he is tortured over his former mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex scandal.
"This is crisis time for them, but Hailey isn't ready to give up," our source said. "With all the pressure they're under from the outside world, along with adjustments of having a new baby, it's no wonder they've both been super-stressed. Getting some guidance makes perfect sense."
On February 23, Bieber – who has previously battled addiction issues – hit back against speculation he may be using hard drugs, with his rep calling the talk "absolutely not true."
As previously reported, the one-time teen idol has also been in "full panic mode" ever since his former mentor, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, was locked up six months ago on sex trafficking charges, all of which the rap mogul denies.
Sources also said Bieber is "terrified" he'll get subpoenaed when Combs’s case goes to trial, and the fear of what might get exposed has sent him into a downward spiral that has rocked his six-year marriage.
"This is all very heavy stuff that Justin is dealing with," an insider told us. "It requires expert help and, as his partner, Hailey has to be a part of the equation. So, whenever something comes up, they see their counselor together."
Bieber has sung the blues over his mental health struggles, including how he got "really depressed" before canceling part of his Purpose world tour in 2017.
"Justin is still haunted by a lot of things from his past," our insider said.
They added: "What he went through as a child star has left him with PTSD that he continually needs to work on.
"It's got to be tough for Hailey, but she's committed to him and loves him fiercely. It's very clear she'll walk through the fire with him.
"Still, people worry about them. It's a lot for any couple to handle, and their fame magnifies everything."