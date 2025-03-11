EXCLUSIVE: Tortured Couple Justin and Hailey Bieber 'Now Can't Make a Move Without Consulting Marriage Shrink' – 'Their Relationship Has Reached Crisis Point'

"This is crisis time for them, but Hailey isn't ready to give up," our source said. "With all the pressure they're under from the outside world, along with adjustments of having a new baby, it's no wonder they've both been super-stressed. Getting some guidance makes perfect sense."

On February 23, Bieber – who has previously battled addiction issues – hit back against speculation he may be using hard drugs, with his rep calling the talk "absolutely not true."

As previously reported, the one-time teen idol has also been in "full panic mode" ever since his former mentor, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, was locked up six months ago on sex trafficking charges, all of which the rap mogul denies.

Sources also said Bieber is "terrified" he'll get subpoenaed when Combs’s case goes to trial, and the fear of what might get exposed has sent him into a downward spiral that has rocked his six-year marriage.

"This is all very heavy stuff that Justin is dealing with," an insider told us. "It requires expert help and, as his partner, Hailey has to be a part of the equation. So, whenever something comes up, they see their counselor together."