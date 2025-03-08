EXCLUSIVE: Hailey Bieber's 'Stubborn Insistence' on 'Pretending' Her Marriage to Troubled Justin is on Track is ‘Driving a Massive Wedge' Between Her and Estranged Baldwin Family
Hailey Bieber wants to make it clear her marriage to Justin is completely fine despite rumors it's crumbling, and she's ready to fight whoever says otherwise – even her own family.
The 28-year-old is said to be pushing her parents, Stephen and Kennya, away as they continue to force themselves into her marriage to help, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source said: "(Hailey's family) are really concerned for her, but she has totally shut them out."
Rumors have continued to swirl that Hailey and Justin's marriage is on the rocks, as the Rhode founder's solo appearance at last week's Vanity Fair Oscars party only added fuel to the speculation.
"Stephen and Kennya wanted to stage a martial intervention through their church, but Hailey has told them to butt out," the insider continued.
They added: "She told them she's charting her own life course and whatever happens between her and Justin is her business. Needless to say, the rejection hurt them deeply."
However, a family friend claimed Hailey's relationship with her family isn't exactly a great one.
"She doesn't really talk to them about anything these days, much less her marriage," they revealed, and added: "They've texted Hailey and told her they would love for her to attend the church where they worship in New York so she can not only find inner peace, but also repair her marriage.
"Especially now that they have a kid!"
The couple's son, Jack Blues, was born in August 2024.
The friend added: "Hailey believes her dad has radical views of God and religion and she doesn't abide by them. She doesn't want any parental interference."
Amid speculation about their marriage, Justin has also been accused of being on "hard drugs," especially after numerous public outings that had fans calling out his "skeletal" and "strung-out" appearance.
However, the Canadian pop star's rep recently confirmed that's not the case at all.
They said: "The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true. He's in one of the best places in his life," and added the singer is "actively parenting his newborn son."
This comes after another source claimed Hailey was growing tired of his "unacceptable" behavior: "Hailey's been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage.
"She loves him madly but he's a loose cannon. Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him. His behavior is sometimes unacceptable. She's put up with a lot."
One insider claimed Hailey would be going after the Baby hitmaker's $300million fortune, as well as seeking custody of their son if they were indeed to part ways.
Last month, Justin sparked concern once again after he went shirtless and rapped about being "high" in a bizarre video.
The 30-year-old rapped the lyrics: "I fly like a fly guy/ I fly high like a bagpipe/ I go high like a bad guy."
Fans were quick to react, as one person said in the comments section: "Something is very off. This video disturbs me on so many levels."