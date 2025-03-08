Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West's 'Exhausted Trophy Wife' Bianca Censori is 'Charging Him Cash to Keep Her' – 'She Knows a Divorce Will Ruin Him So She's Become the Ultimate Gold Digger'

Photo of Bianca Censori and Kanye West
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori is reportedly charging Kanye West to stay, fueling rumors of marriage troubles.

March 7 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Kanye West is desperately trying to hang on to second wife Bianca Censori, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the ranting antisemite is going to have to shell out an absolute fortune to coax the busty babe into dropping her divorce plans and staying.

The 30-year-old architect and model reportedly contacted an attorney days after her husband of two and a half years went on an ugly social media rant against Jews, and sources said she's getting her ducks in a row for a divorce from the hate-spewing 47-year-old rapper.

bianca censori kanye west marriage drama
Source: BIANCACENSORI.OFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM

Bianca Censori is reportedly preparing to divorce Kanye West after his latest antisemitic rant.

An insider said: "It's not IF she leaves, it's when. Everyone has known that from the start, but it's now at a point where she's ready to walk. He's crossed too many lines and been so horrible."

The troubled Can't Tell Me Nothing rapper seemed to force his buxom bride to show off her naked body on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards in early February and followed that by bragging he has "dominion" over her.

The insider said: "She's been putting up with it all as a means to an end, to make a name for herself and build up a fortune.

"Money is very much a motivator for her, so if Kanye wants to hold off this divorce, he needs to start throwing serious cash at her.

"Like, many millions.

bianca censori kanye west marriage drama
Source: MEGA

Insiders claim West may have to pay millions to keep his wife from leaving.

"If she divorces him, it will be a disaster for his image, so there's every reason for him to want to convince her to stop talking to lawyers.

"The more money he offers, the longer she will stay, she's definitely in the power position and is out to milk as much as she can from him."

The attention-craving music man "likes to brag" that he's worth $2 billion, but Forbes estimates his fortune is less than $500 million.

bianca censori kanye west marriage drama
Source: MEGA

'Forbes' estimates West's fortune at less than $500 million – putting him at risk for a massive payout.

The source said: "It's more like $400 million. And the word is they don't have a prenup, so Bianca could walk off with half.

"This could be a $200 million mistake for Kanye."

No matter the amount, Censori is all but "guaranteed" to get a whopping payout, and according to the insider, West's inner circle is convinced that was her plan all along.

bianca censori kanye west marriage drama
Source: BIANCACENSORI.OFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM

Sources believe Censori could walk away with half of West's wealth due to the lack of a prenup.

The source noted: "He's gone and made it easier for her to milk him for cash by treating her terribly.

"There is so much evidence out there – it's assumed she'll claim he was a monster.

"But no one really doubts she had dollar signs in her eyes from day one!"

