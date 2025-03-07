EXCLUSIVE: Queen Elizabeth's Final Day — Minute-By-Minute… Including Last Duties Carried Out Until the End, Last Words and Son Charles' Deathbed Dash

Queen Elizabeth's final day has been revealed, including the last duties carried out before her death. RadarOnline.com can report the late royal spent her last moments surrounded by her family members and team at Balmoral Castle, which she called "her happy place."

Source: MEGA The late royal spent her last moments surrounded by her family members and team at Balmoral Castle.

On September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth died at 96 years old after her reign of 70 years and 214 days – which was the longest of any British monarch. Following her heartbreaking death, she was immediately succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.

In April 2021, her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, died, and after that, people surrounding the queen noticed a decline in her health. A few months after his death, she was using a walking stick at public engagements in October. Despite losing her husband and facing health battles of her own, the queen remained committed to her royal duties and "was determined to carry on until the end." Just two days before her death, the Queen appointed Liz Truss as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom. The meeting took place at the queen’s estate in Scotland — Balmoral Castle.

Source: MEGA The late queen never publicly commented about the secret scandal during her 70-year reign.

As seen in photos from the Queen's final public duty, she appeared frail while using her walking stick but still has a smile on her face. An insider said: "She was elderly and frail, but there was a big smile on her face. After that, she canceled the rest of her meetings, which concerned people, although there was no official word. "The family knew she was facing the end, and had arranged to be there in rotation during her final weeks."

On the day the Queen died, her maid opened the drapes in her room at 8 in the morning but knew something wasn't right with the royal. The medical team was called and predicted she only had days left to live. About an hour later, at 9 in the morning, King Charles and his wife Camilla weren't staying far on the estate, but they had gone for a walk and had to be located so they could be by the queen's side.

Source: Mega King Charles took over after his mother's death.

Back in London, the queen's other sons, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, rushed to the airport to board a flight. According to reports, Prince Harry was not invited on the flight, and his wife Meghan Markle was not invited at all. Princess Kate Middleton did not join her husband Prince William since their three children were in school. Fast forward a few hours later, at around 12 in the afternoon, it was announced: "Following further evaluation this morning, the queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remain under medical supervision. The queen remains comfortable at Balmoral."

Just about an hour later, at 1 in the afternoon, the queen was resting and sleeping as family members continued to try to rush to her bedside. The private jet, which was set to bring many members of the royal family, left late. The queen took her last breath at 3:10pm and died in her sleep "quietly and without pain." It was reported her final words were "good night." Two hours later, at 5pm, family members continued to arrive at Balmoral Castle.

Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth II was 'spared' having to see the fallout from Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary and the Duke of Sussex's memoir.