EXCLUSIVE: 'Fat, Old and Out of Place!' Will Smith SLATED By Ozempic-Obsessed Hollywood For Porky Belly and Dad Bod During 'Embarrassing' Stage Kiss Stunt

Slap-happy Will Smith's career may have flat-lined since he assaulted Chris Rock on national television at the 2022 Oscars – but his waistline sure is swelling, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The very Bad Boy recently drew shocked stares when he was getting jiggly with it onstage in Miami with sexy Latina singer India Martinez, 39.

Hollywood insiders are saying the 57-year-old looked more like flabby has-been compared to his slim-jim Fresh Prince of Bel Air era as he flaunted a jelly-belly bulging out of his pants as he sadly tried to dirty-dance with the much younger singer.