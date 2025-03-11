Your tip
Will Smith
Exclusive

'Fat, Old and Out of Place!' Will Smith SLATED By Ozempic-Obsessed Hollywood For Porky Belly and Dad Bod During 'Embarrassing' Stage Kiss Stunt

will smith weight criticism
Source: MEGA

Will Smith is being slammed as a blobby has-been.

March 11 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Slap-happy Will Smith's career may have flat-lined since he assaulted Chris Rock on national television at the 2022 Oscars – but his waistline sure is swelling, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The very Bad Boy recently drew shocked stares when he was getting jiggly with it onstage in Miami with sexy Latina singer India Martinez, 39.

Hollywood insiders are saying the 57-year-old looked more like flabby has-been compared to his slim-jim Fresh Prince of Bel Air era as he flaunted a jelly-belly bulging out of his pants as he sadly tried to dirty-dance with the much younger singer.

will smith weight criticism
Source: INDIA_MARTINEZ_OFICIAL/INSTAGRAM

Will Smith's awkward dance with singer India Martinez disgusted fans.

"He was trying to look relevant – but he just looked fat, old and way out of place," our insider sneered.

Experts believe the King Richard Oscar-winner has packed on about 60lbs in the last couple of years, and a doctor consulted by RadarOnline.com believes Smith is now smashing the scales at 250lbs.

Sources added the stress of his Academy Awards 'Slapgate' and the scrutiny of what many continue to label his sham marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith have the once-buff actor hitting the buffet table a lot harder than the gym.

will smith weight criticism
Source: MEGA

Experts say Smith has gained around 60lbs since 'Slapgate.'

Smith, who confessed his family refers to him as "Pudgemuffin," admitted he was "in the worst shape of my life" in 2021 when he clocked in at 235 pounds.

But he got in shape again later that year for his 2022 box-office bust, the action thriller Emancipation.

"Now he's put that weight back on and then some," an insider told us.

They added: "Will eats when he's stressed and given the state of his career, he's got plenty to be stressed about."

