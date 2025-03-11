EXCLUSIVE: Tom Selleck 'Seething' at 'Blue Bloods' Co-Star Donnie Wahlberg for 'Stealing Spin-Off Show From Under His Nose' – 'He's Gone From His Protégé to Sworn Enemy!'

The new series will reunite viewers with Wahlberg's character, NYPD officer Danny Reagan, as he moves to the Hub and joins the Boston police department, where he'll team up with detective Lena Peters, a character from a prominent law enforcement family.

"This is a HUGE betrayal," our source said. "The Reagans never left New York. Now Danny's just up and moving to Boston? Selleck is furious it's like throwing the rest of the cast away, including the star."

While Wahlberg's deep Boston ties make the setting a logical fit, critics said the whole enterprise feels more like a reboot than a spinoff – and Selleck "isn't fooled."

Our insider added: "Tom considered himself this father figure to Donnie and helped him with his acting skills, and now he's found out everything going on behind his back. It's a huge burn.

"He feels a sense of betrayal and is furious over the news.