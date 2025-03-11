Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Tom Selleck 'Seething' at 'Blue Bloods' Co-Star Donnie Wahlberg for 'Stealing Spin-Off Show From Under His Nose' – 'He's Gone From His Protégé to Sworn Enemy!'

tom selleck donnie wahlberg feud
Source: MEGA

Tom Selleck is said to be raging at Donnie Wahlberg.

March 11 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Former Blue Bloods leading man Tom Selleck is said to be seeing red over the ultimate betrayal costar and former protégé Donnie Wahlberg is stealing his beloved TV show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 80-year-old former Magnum, P.I. star bitterly fought CBS execs to keep his hit cop show on the air – but lost.

Now sources tell us he hit the roof when he learned Wahlberg will be the star of the show's just-announced spin-off, Boston Blue.

tom selleck donnie wahlberg feud
Source: MEGA

Wahlberg is said to now be a sworn enemy of Selleck's.

The new series will reunite viewers with Wahlberg's character, NYPD officer Danny Reagan, as he moves to the Hub and joins the Boston police department, where he'll team up with detective Lena Peters, a character from a prominent law enforcement family.

"This is a HUGE betrayal," our source said. "The Reagans never left New York. Now Danny's just up and moving to Boston? Selleck is furious it's like throwing the rest of the cast away, including the star."

While Wahlberg's deep Boston ties make the setting a logical fit, critics said the whole enterprise feels more like a reboot than a spinoff – and Selleck "isn't fooled."

Our insider added: "Tom considered himself this father figure to Donnie and helped him with his acting skills, and now he's found out everything going on behind his back. It's a huge burn.

"He feels a sense of betrayal and is furious over the news.

tom selleck donnie wahlberg feud
Source: MEGA

Sources say Selleck feels betrayed after Wahlberg's new CBS deal.

"Friends are saying he had no clue this was even in discussion. He's putting on a brave face, but make no mistake – he's still hoping for word that he'll be needed on this new show."

Another insider added Selleck believes CBS is making a huge mistake with the spin-off and it just proves they were looking for a way to move on without him and his hefty salary when they shuttered the original Blue Bloods show.

Publicly, Wahlberg, 55, has had nothing but praise for Selleck, calling him "a great mentor."

tom selleck donnie wahlberg feud
Source: MEGA

Wahlberg's 'Boston Blue' spin-off has shattered his bond with Selleck, insiders say.

But insiders added this is an example of the ultimate Hollywood backstab, and sources claimed Wahlberg had the power to stop it – but chose to take the payday over loyalty to his longtime friend.

"Donnie could have refused to move forward without Tom," our source said.

They added: "But he didn't, and Tom will never forgive him for it.

"This is the end of Tom and Donnie's on-screen and off-screen friendship for good."

