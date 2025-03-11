EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Skeleton Season! We Reveal The Truth Behind A-List Weight Loss Shockers at This Year's Awards Bashes – Including Their Drugs, Diets and Potentially Fatal Health Risks
Shockingly skinny female celebs have turned Hollywood's awards season into a troubling parade of bony bods – sparking fears the rapidly shrinking stars are literally starving for attention.
RadarOnline.com can reveal dangerous diets and popular weight-loss drugs are fueling the disturbing trend, with medical experts warningthe gaunt gals may be putting their health in danger for the sake of vanity.
Suddenly slender Brooke Shields, Ariana Grande and Demi Moore recently stunned onlookers with their slimmed-down appearance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
One critic posted on social media: "Sad that unhealthily skinny is now thought to be a good thing."
Yet another horrified fan said: "They all look like an alien sucked the life out of their body."
Wicked's willowy Grande prompted an avalanche of concern with her pin-thin physique, including one expert who labeled the songbird "emaciated" as they told us she'll soon literally "defy gravity" and float off if she loses any more weight.
Misery's Kathy Bates, Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph and Only Murders in the Building actress Selena Gomez also revealed their whopping weight loss on awards show red carpets this year.
Noted diet guru Dr. Stuart Fischer told RadarOnline.com the diminishing dames' display is alarming.
"Many people look up to these actresses – but most people would have to starve themselves to get down to a weight like that without medicines," said Fischer, who has not treated the stars in this article.
Once-blubbery Bates claims she lost 80lbs through careful changes to her diet – but the type 2 diabetic admitted to using the prescription drug Ozempic to treat her condition and shed the last stubborn 20lbs.
There's no proof Tinseltown's tight-lipped lollipop heads are taking weight loss injectables like Bates did – but experts said if the scrawny scarecrows used drugs meant for medical problems they don't have, they may be playing with fire.
"There is a horrible standard being set, signaling to people that medicines can cure all weight and medical problems – and that's absolutely wrong," said Fischer, author of The Park Avenue Diet.
Many other physicians are also warning stars are risking grave health concerns – and even death – by inappropriately using drugs to get trim.
"We don't know yet what the long-term effects are – and they very well may come to regret it," he cautioned.
An entertainment insider said: "For years, fuller-figured girls like Kim Kardashian and Salma Hayek were getting all the oohs and ahs. But now, it seems like a race to see who can practically get back to their birth weight.
"The loved ones of these stars need to tell them that enough is enough."