Celebrity News
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Vain Celebs on Ozempic 'Terrified Its Side Effects Will Make Them Permanently BLIND' — But They're 'Too Hooked To Stop Jabbing Themselves Weight Loss Drug'

ozempic side effects blindness celebs
Source: MEGA

Celebs using Ozempic are now said to fear blindness on top of its other raft of horrific side effects/

March 5 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Studies have already linked the weight-loss jab semaglutide to blindness – and now RadarOnline.com can reveal skeletal Hollywood celebrities are petrified of the horrific side-effect.

"Half the town is taking it," a showbiz insider told us. "The news that this could rob someone of their eyesight hit like an earthquake.

"People are genuinely afraid and feeling trapped because they've come to rely on such drugs to keep their weight down."

ozempic side effects blindness celebs
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne and Tracy Morgan are among celebs who have tried weight loss drugs.

As previously reported, big shots such as Sharon Osbourne, Tracy Morgan, Kathy Bates and Whoopi Goldberg have publicly spoken about taking semaglutide or another GLP-1 antagonist, tirzepatide.

However, both remedies – which are also used to treat type 2 diabetes – have been tied to severe and even permanent vision loss in as many as nine U.S. patients.

In the publication JAMA Ophthalmology, scientists note the correlation between blindness and the drugs is unclear.

But it is believed they may cause damage to blood vessels in the eye.

ozempic side effects blindness celebs
Source: MEGA

Ozempic users have report sudden vision loss, but many in Hollywood refuse to quit.

The report follows an alert in December from the American Academy of Ophthalmology warning semaglutide patients to stop taking the drug if they experience vision loss.

In a statement, the maker of Ozempic insisted: "Patient safety is a top priority for Novo Nordisk... this also relates to eye conditions, which are well-known comorbidities for people living with diabetes.

"Any decision to start treatment with prescription-only medicines should be made in consultation with a healthcare professional."

ozempic side effects blindness celebs
Source: MEGA

Some semaglutide users report sudden vision loss, but many remain unwilling to stop.

But according to researchers, a diabetic woman woke up blind in her left eye after a single dose of semaglutide.

She stopped taking the drug but resumed after two months and later lost vision in her right eye. Another user noticed a "shadow" over her left eye and was found to have blood vessel damage in her retina.

However, sources said the newly skinny are hesitant to give the drugs the heave-ho.

Our insider said: "If you've lost 50 pounds taking this stuff when nothing else worked, what do you do now?

"There certainly seems to be a risk. But is it worth it?"

