EXCLUSIVE: Vain Celebs on Ozempic 'Terrified Its Side Effects Will Make Them Permanently BLIND' — But They're 'Too Hooked To Stop Jabbing Themselves Weight Loss Drug'

Studies have already linked the weight-loss jab semaglutide to blindness – and now RadarOnline.com can reveal skeletal Hollywood celebrities are petrified of the horrific side-effect.

"Half the town is taking it," a showbiz insider told us. "The news that this could rob someone of their eyesight hit like an earthquake.

"People are genuinely afraid and feeling trapped because they've come to rely on such drugs to keep their weight down."