EXCLUSIVE: 'Painfully Single' Angelina Jolie 'Being Urged by Pals to Get Back Together With Her Brit Actor Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller' – 'He Might Be Her Only Chance of Finding Love Again'
Could Angelina Jolie's EX-husband Jonny Lee Miller be her NEXT one?
Friends are urging the Maleficent actress to give the Brit another chance, telling her he may be her last chance at happiness, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jolie, 49, and Miller, 52, were married for three years after starring in the 1995 film Hackers but have stayed close ever since.
The mother of six even gushed about the Elementary star at the Santa Barbara Film Festival during a recent Q&A session with critic Leonard Maltin, who showed her a clip from Hackers.
"I just talked to (Jonny)," Jolie said, joking, "I love that I get to see my ex-husband with 2,000 people.
"It's so nice to see it... I don't really watch my own films, and so I (don't) think I've seen it since the premiere. But I do have a wonderful relationship with Jonny."
An insider told us: "Jonny understands Angie like nobody else has, at least, that's the consensus among the folks who know her best.
"He's patient, kind and always happy to hear from her. She talks to him all the time – there's undoubtedly a spark between them when they meet up and even their kids get along."
After their divorce in 1999, Miller was married to actress Michele Hicks from 2008 to 2018. They share a son, Buster, 16.
Jolie was wed to Billy Bob Thornton from 2000 to 2003, and recently finalized her divorce from Brad Pitt – but they famously split in 2016 after 11 years together.
According to our source, in a "perfect world", Jolie and Miller would be reunited.
They added: "Trouble is that Angie's gun-shy and incredibly nervous when it comes to dating again."
Our source went on: "Brad took a lot of her confidence away and she's scared to jinx a beautiful friendship.
"But it's coming up on nine years now since the split with Brad, and in that time, Angie's had nothing close to a serious romance.
"She's being urged to let down her guard and give things a chance. Jonny really checks so many boxes. That he lives mostly in London is ideal for her. He's successful, but work isn't his life. He's even a volunteer firefighter.
"And it's no secret he's always held a torch for her – he has been open about how he did not want their marriage to end.
"In a lot of ways, they are a perfect match."