EXCLUSIVE: 'Painfully Single' Angelina Jolie 'Being Urged by Pals to Get Back Together With Her Brit Actor Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller' – 'He Might Be Her Only Chance of Finding Love Again'

Could Angelina Jolie's EX-husband Jonny Lee Miller be her NEXT one?

Friends are urging the Maleficent actress to give the Brit another chance, telling her he may be her last chance at happiness, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jolie, 49, and Miller, 52, were married for three years after starring in the 1995 film Hackers but have stayed close ever since.

The mother of six even gushed about the Elementary star at the Santa Barbara Film Festival during a recent Q&A session with critic Leonard Maltin, who showed her a clip from Hackers.