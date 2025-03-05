EXCLUSIVE: Aging Dad Robert De Niro 'Sparking Family Feud' With 'Plans to Hand 7th Child Gia a MASSIVE Chunk of His $500Million Fortune in Will'
Late-in-life oddfather Robert de Niro plans to leave his 22-month-old daughter Gia a huge chunk of his $500 million fortune when he makes his final curtain call – but RadarOnline.com can reveal those plans don't sit well with his adult kids, who all want an equal piece of the action.
"Bob's comments that he wants to make Gia a rich little girl has stirred up a hornet's nest with the rest of the family," a source told us.
The 81-year-old Raging Bull star has pumped out a large cast of kids, including daughter Drena, 53, and son Raphael, 47, by first wife Diahnne Abbott, twin sons Julian and Aaron, 28, with former girlfriend Toukie Smith, and son Elliot, 26, and daughter Helen Grace, 13, with second wife Grace Hightower.
But when the screen legend's current girlfriend, 45-year-old martial arts instructor Tiffany Chen, gave birth to Gia in April 2023, sources said it got him thinking long and hard about her future and how long he will have a place in it.
Our insider added: "Bob is in reasonably good health, but he knows it's not likely he'll still be around when Gia graduates from high school, so the best he feels he can do for her is make sure she never wants for anything in her life.
"He sees it as Gia didn't ask to be born to an elderly father, so he wants her to have a bigger share of his inheritance."
De Niro also has plans to leave more to Helen, who's still a teen, and Elliot, who the actor has revealed is autistic – and that apparently has his other children grousing.
"With the adult kids, you sense it's more than just the money," our source went on. "They feel they are all equally important to their father, and that should be reflected in his will.
"But Bob tells his older children they've had longer to establish their own careers and lives, and he'll provide for them all as he sees fit."
The kids are said to believe there's plenty of dough to go around, and an even distribution of it will still make them all rich.
But they may be facing a losing battle against their notoriously bull-headed father.
Our insider said: "Bob will probably hear them out, but he's stubborn and already feels like none of them are really listening to him.
"He's also very argumentative when confronted."