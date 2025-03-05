Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Gasbag Sportscaster Stephen A. Smith 'So In Love With Himself' He 'Disgusts Any Woman He Goes Near'

stephen a smith ego women turned away
Source: MEGA

Stephen A. Smith is said to be a serious turn off for the opposite sex.

March 5 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Gasbag sportscaster Stephen A. Smith claims to have a sweetheart, but sources said his pals believe the egomaniac is so in love with himself that he drives the gals away.

RadarOnline.com can reveal when the 57-year-old motormouth was recently asked on radio's The Howard Stern Show if he has a "special lady," he replied: "There is."

But before giving any more info, he switched back to his favorite subject – himself.

stephen a smith ego women turned away
Source: MEGA

Howard Stern got Stephen A. Smith talking about love – but he quickly turned the spotlight back to his favorite subject... himself.

Smith said: "You've got to remember something, guys – I cover sports, that's true. But the industry has evolved to the point where I'm more popular than 95 percent of most of the athletes I cover.

"As a result of that, you're In the news constantly. So, you'll know who that person is when she's Mrs. Stephen A. Smith."

But an insider said Smith "is so full of himself on screen and off, and so self-driven", that it's wrecked relationships and is "turning off" any women he goes near.

stephen a smith ego women turned away
Source: MEGA

ESPN's Smith reportedly drives women away with his ego and larger-than-life persona.

Our insider said: "It makes him difficult to be around for friends, who tend to retreat when he gets on his high horse, which is often – and women find him pretty boring."

Colleagues also dubbed him 'Mr. Greedy' last year when the fast taker demanded his salary be bumped to $25million a year – a whopping 50 percent increase.

The First Take analyst has two teenaged daughters from a previous relationship, though it's not clear who the mother is.

"They were engaged but it didn't work out," he has said.

But when asked why, he snarked: "None of your damn business."

stephen a smith ego women turned away
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Smith's self-obsession makes him tough for friends – and women – to handle.

But pals reportedly think "what he needs is a good woman to give balance to his life".

Our insider added: "The feeling is he really needs lighten up."

