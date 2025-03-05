EXCLUSIVE: Gasbag Sportscaster Stephen A. Smith 'So In Love With Himself' He 'Disgusts Any Woman He Goes Near'

Gasbag sportscaster Stephen A. Smith claims to have a sweetheart, but sources said his pals believe the egomaniac is so in love with himself that he drives the gals away.

RadarOnline.com can reveal when the 57-year-old motormouth was recently asked on radio's The Howard Stern Show if he has a "special lady," he replied: "There is."

But before giving any more info, he switched back to his favorite subject – himself.