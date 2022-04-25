Howard Stern Slams 'Narcissist' Johnny Depp For 'Overacting' While Testifying Against Amber Heard

“The reason he wanted that on — he wanted it televised [because] that’s what narcissists do,” Stern said regarding the 58-year-old Black Mass actor. “They think they can talk their way out of anything. I think Johnny Depp is a huge narcissist and what I mean by that is — he figured, ‘I’ll put this on TV and because I’m so persuasive and because I’m so smart, I’m such a wonderful guy.’”

“I’ll play you some clips from the Johnny Depp trial. If he isn’t acting — I mean, he’s so overacting because he’s writing his own material as he goes along,” the host of the eponymous talk show continued before he played back some clips from the trial. “You know, I gotta tell you, he’s wrong. He shouldn’t be putting this on TV in any shape.”