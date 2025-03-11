EXCLUSIVE: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Marriage 'At Breaking Point' — With Pals Saying They're Living 'Totally Separate Lives'

The unlikely pairing of urbane rock queen Gwen Stefani and country bumpkin Blake Shelton is starting to show cracks over their differences – specifically his growing passion to hunt and fish, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Since ditching his gig on The Voice in May 2023, and more recently wrapping his six-show Las Vegas residency in mid-February, the God's Country singer has all the time in the world to spend more time in God's country.

"Now that Blake is no longer tied down with work, he likes to take off on hunting and fishing trips, even though he's not very good at it," an insider told us.