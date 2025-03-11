EXCLUSIVE: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Marriage 'At Breaking Point' — With Pals Saying They're Living 'Totally Separate Lives'
The unlikely pairing of urbane rock queen Gwen Stefani and country bumpkin Blake Shelton is starting to show cracks over their differences – specifically his growing passion to hunt and fish, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Since ditching his gig on The Voice in May 2023, and more recently wrapping his six-show Las Vegas residency in mid-February, the God's Country singer has all the time in the world to spend more time in God's country.
"Now that Blake is no longer tied down with work, he likes to take off on hunting and fishing trips, even though he's not very good at it," an insider told us.
Shelton, 48, freely admitted: "Hunting and fishing is one of those things I'm never going to master. I'm never gonna dominate the hunting and fishing world, and 99.9 percent of the time I'm gonna lose. I'm gonna fail. And that's what keeps me hooked."
But the attraction is said to be causing major friction in his three-year marriage to Stefani, 55, who has been a vegetarian since she was 12 years old.
"Blake enjoys these nature trips and will spend a day or three out in the wild soaking it in," an insider told us. "But the game he brings home and the fish that need gutting and cleaning gross Gwen out."
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner 'Desperate to Fatten Up' Anorexia Pin-Up Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet – After He Loses the 20Lbs Put On To Play Skeletal Bob Dylan
Sources also told RadarOnline.com the No Doubt frontwoman knew Shelton was a meat-eater when they first started dating but thought she could change him, or at least get him to cut back on the animal protein.
"For him to proudly wave his kill in front of her is unbearable," confided the insider.
They added: "She's made that very clear to Blake, but he brushes her complaints aside – and their relationship is now at breaking point."