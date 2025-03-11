EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner 'Desperate to Fatten Up' Anorexia Pin-Up Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet – After He Loses the 20Lbs Put On To Play Skeletal Bob Dylan

Make-up mogul Kylie Jenner is head over heels for Timothée Chalamet, but sources say she wishes the Dune hero would put more meat on his bony frame – and is pushing the A-lister to hit the gym more to bulk up, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But sources say the 29-year-old actor – who failed to land a best actor Oscar for playing skeletal Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown – is too proud of his slim frame to make the change, much to his 27-year-old reality star lover's dismay.

"Timothée's always been on the bony side but seems to have gotten even skinnier in recent times," our insider said.