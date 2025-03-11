Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kylie Jenner
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner 'Desperate to Fatten Up' Anorexia Pin-Up Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet – After He Loses the 20Lbs Put On To Play Skeletal Bob Dylan

kylie timothee weight concerns
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner is said to be seriously worried about her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's weight.

March 11 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Make-up mogul Kylie Jenner is head over heels for Timothée Chalamet, but sources say she wishes the Dune hero would put more meat on his bony frame – and is pushing the A-lister to hit the gym more to bulk up, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But sources say the 29-year-old actor – who failed to land a best actor Oscar for playing skeletal Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown – is too proud of his slim frame to make the change, much to his 27-year-old reality star lover's dismay.

"Timothée's always been on the bony side but seems to have gotten even skinnier in recent times," our insider said.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie timothee weight concerns
Source: MEGA

Leonardo DiCaprio is Timothée Chalamet's career inspiration – and Kylie Jenner would love him to bulk up like his hero, sources say.

Article continues below advertisement

The added: "It's as though he's doing it to help his career, since the industry tends to pick actors with slender physiques and often asks them to shed weight for a part.

"It's also how he's wired in terms of metabolism, but Kylie still thinks he'd look better with more definition. She's used to dating slight but muscular men."

The insider added Chalamet is keen to "be the next Leonardo DiCaprio" – who was very thin before he chubbed up in middle age.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie timothee weight concerns
Source: MEGA

Friends say Chalamet sticks to a vegetarian diet, despite Kylie's push for steaks and burgers to be added to his menu.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Kelsey Grammer

EXCLUSIVE: Kelsey Grammer Lays Down Why He Loves 'Frasier' — And How He's Desperate For More Episodes of the Show's Reboot After It Was Canceled Following Just 2 Seasons

Photo of William Shatner.

EXCLUSIVE: Inside 93-Year-Old William Shatner's 'Dying Routine' — From 2am Bedtimes to Cheese and Wine Addiction

"Kylie's encouraging Timothée to eat more steaks and burgers but he's not going to do that. His friends know he leans toward a vegetarian diet and prefers vegan-friendly clothes."

Despite the dreamboat's slight build, friends said Chalamet's always worried about his calories.

"He's been told he's too thin in the past, but he walks by the beat of his own drum, much like Bob Dylan did," our source added. "However, Kylie wants him to get some muscles because he's a rag doll in her arms and it bothers her!"

Chalamet recently admitted he put ON weight to play wiry Dylan as he was around 20lbs THINNER than the icon in his youth.

We also told how his now-skeletal frame is being used as 'thinspiration' for viewers of warped pro-anorexia sites.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.