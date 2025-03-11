EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner 'Desperate to Fatten Up' Anorexia Pin-Up Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet – After He Loses the 20Lbs Put On To Play Skeletal Bob Dylan
Make-up mogul Kylie Jenner is head over heels for Timothée Chalamet, but sources say she wishes the Dune hero would put more meat on his bony frame – and is pushing the A-lister to hit the gym more to bulk up, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But sources say the 29-year-old actor – who failed to land a best actor Oscar for playing skeletal Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown – is too proud of his slim frame to make the change, much to his 27-year-old reality star lover's dismay.
"Timothée's always been on the bony side but seems to have gotten even skinnier in recent times," our insider said.
The added: "It's as though he's doing it to help his career, since the industry tends to pick actors with slender physiques and often asks them to shed weight for a part.
"It's also how he's wired in terms of metabolism, but Kylie still thinks he'd look better with more definition. She's used to dating slight but muscular men."
The insider added Chalamet is keen to "be the next Leonardo DiCaprio" – who was very thin before he chubbed up in middle age.
"Kylie's encouraging Timothée to eat more steaks and burgers but he's not going to do that. His friends know he leans toward a vegetarian diet and prefers vegan-friendly clothes."
Despite the dreamboat's slight build, friends said Chalamet's always worried about his calories.
"He's been told he's too thin in the past, but he walks by the beat of his own drum, much like Bob Dylan did," our source added. "However, Kylie wants him to get some muscles because he's a rag doll in her arms and it bothers her!"
Chalamet recently admitted he put ON weight to play wiry Dylan as he was around 20lbs THINNER than the icon in his youth.
We also told how his now-skeletal frame is being used as 'thinspiration' for viewers of warped pro-anorexia sites.