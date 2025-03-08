EXCLUSIVE: 'Cannibal Sicko' Armie Hammer Warned His Hollywood Comeback is a 'Non-Starter' – 'No-One Wants to Work With Him… End Of!'
Sicko star Armie Hammer is plotting a busy Hollywood comeback after a stint in rehab – but Hollywood insiders said there likely won't be a sequel for the depraved actor, who barely dodged being indicted on allegations of sexual assault.
RadarOnline.com can reveal although the 38-year-old perv claims he's lined up several roles, industry sources are skeptical.
A source said: "People don't want to work with him. He's just a dark and menacing presence."
As previously reported, the Call Me by Your Name star's career imploded in 2021 after he was accused of rape by one woman and sexual misconduct by several others.
Plus, leaked text messages revealed he allegedly harbored sick BDSM and cannibalism fantasies.
"[It] was like dating a wannabe Hannibal Lecter," said Courtney Vucekovich, an ex-girlfriend who claimed he once threatened to break her rib and "barbecue and eat it."
Now, the divorced father of two is claiming his texts were taken out of context and he has no hankering to ingest human flesh, saying: "It's fun to push the envelope little by little."
EXCLUSIVE: Adele's Relationship With High-Flying Fiancé Rich Paul 'Hitting Crisis Point Over His Globe-Trotting Sports Agent Lifestyle' — 'Jerry Maguire It Ain't!'
But he didn't help his psycho reputation when he recently shared a story about eating an animal's "warm" heart on a hunting trip.
Despite being persona non grata in Hollywood, Hammer claimed he recently finished a movie with William H. Macy and has multiple other projects lined up.
He said: "I've got offers coming in every week, basically, to the point where I'm having to turn down jobs."
But the insider has doubts, saying: "Audiences don't want to see him. He's damaged goods."