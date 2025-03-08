Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Armie Hammer
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Cannibal Sicko' Armie Hammer Warned His Hollywood Comeback is a 'Non-Starter' – 'No-One Wants to Work With Him… End Of!'

armie hammer hollywood comeback non starter
Source: MEGA

Insiders claim Armie Hammer's Hollywood comeback is a 'non-starter' as no one wants to work with him.

March 8 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sicko star Armie Hammer is plotting a busy Hollywood comeback after a stint in rehab – but Hollywood insiders said there likely won't be a sequel for the depraved actor, who barely dodged being indicted on allegations of sexual assault.

RadarOnline.com can reveal although the 38-year-old perv claims he's lined up several roles, industry sources are skeptical.

Article continues below advertisement
armie hammer hollywood comeback non starter
Source: MY IMPERFECT LIFE.COM; MEGA

Courtney Vucekovich compared dating Armie Hammer to being with a 'wannabe Hannibal Lecter.'

Article continues below advertisement

A source said: "People don't want to work with him. He's just a dark and menacing presence."

As previously reported, the Call Me by Your Name star's career imploded in 2021 after he was accused of rape by one woman and sexual misconduct by several others.

Article continues below advertisement

Plus, leaked text messages revealed he allegedly harbored sick BDSM and cannibalism fantasies.

"[It] was like dating a wannabe Hannibal Lecter," said Courtney Vucekovich, an ex-girlfriend who claimed he once threatened to break her rib and "barbecue and eat it."

Now, the divorced father of two is claiming his texts were taken out of context and he has no hankering to ingest human flesh, saying: "It's fun to push the envelope little by little."

Article continues below advertisement
armie hammer hollywood comeback non starter
Source: MEGA

William H. Macy reportedly worked with Hammer on a recent film despite the actor's tarnished reputation.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
adele rich paul relationship crisis

EXCLUSIVE: Adele's Relationship With High-Flying Fiancé Rich Paul 'Hitting Crisis Point Over His Globe-Trotting Sports Agent Lifestyle' — 'Jerry Maguire It Ain't!'

kanye west cash crisis bianca censori divorce

EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West 'Bleeding Cash' Amid 'Insane Nazi Spiral' — With Pals Warning a Divorce From Bianca Censori Would Leave Him 'Flat Broke'

But he didn't help his psycho reputation when he recently shared a story about eating an animal's "warm" heart on a hunting trip.

Despite being persona non grata in Hollywood, Hammer claimed he recently finished a movie with William H. Macy and has multiple other projects lined up.

He said: "I've got offers coming in every week, basically, to the point where I'm having to turn down jobs."

But the insider has doubts, saying: "Audiences don't want to see him. He's damaged goods."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.