Gene Hackman Double-Death Horror: How Alzheimer's-Stricken Hollywood Icon, 95, Stumbled Around for DAYS Before He Passed Away — Unaware his Wife Betsy Arakawa Was Decomposing From Rat-Related Illness in Their $4Million Mansion… Alongside Dead Dog
Gene Hackman tragically died of a heart condition around a week after his wife, Betsy Arakawa, died from a rare rodent disease called hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.
The Hollywood icon, suffering from severe Alzheimer's, likely spent his final days unaware his wife had passed away, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dr. Heather Jarrell, Chief Medical Examiner for New Mexico at the office of the Medical Investigator, said: "It's quite possible that he was not aware that she was deceased."
During a press conference on Friday, March 7, the medical examiner revealed: "Mr Hackman showed evidence of advanced Alzheimer's disease.
"He was in a very poor state of health.
"He had significant heart disease, and I think ultimately that's what resulted in his death."
She added: "There is no reliable method to determine time or date of death, but it is probably likely Mr. Hackman died around February 18.
"And based on circumstances, it is reasonable to conclude Ms Hackman died first, with February 11 the last time she was known to be alive."
The Unforgiven actor, 95, was found in the kitchen with no food in his stomach but showed no signs of dehydration.
According to the authorities, the last signal from his pacemaker was from February 18, eight days before his body was found.
Arakawa, 64, was discovered in the bathroom with symptoms including fever and muscle aches.
Dr. Jarrell stated, "She died on February 11 from a disease called hantavirus, spread by infected rodent droppings."
The disease is extremely rare, with only 864 cases documented in the US between 1993 and 2022.
After news broke of Hackman and Arakawa's deaths, the pair were mourned by their loved ones in a statement to Us.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy," Hackman's daughters, Elizabeth and Leslie, and granddaughter Annie said in a statement. "He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us, he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss."
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza released a statement after the preliminary investigation was underway, and the department was "waiting on approval of a search warrant."
After obtaining a warrant on Thursday, February 27, authorities reportedly called the circumstances "suspicious."
A detective wrote in the affidavit: "The death of the two deceased individuals to be suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation because the reporting party found the front door of the residence unsecured and opened, deputies observed a healthy dog running loose on the property, another healthy dog near the deceased female, a deceased dog laying 10-15 feet from the deceased female in a closet of the bathroom, the heater being moved, the pill bottle being opened and pills scattered next to the female, the male decedent being located in a separate room of the residence, and no obvious signs of a gas leak."