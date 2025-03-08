Gene Hackman Double-Death Horror: How Alzheimer's-Stricken Hollywood Icon, 95, Stumbled Around for DAYS Before He Passed Away — Unaware his Wife Betsy Arakawa Was Decomposing From Rat-Related Illness in Their $4Million Mansion… Alongside Dead Dog

Dr. Heather Jarrell, Chief Medical Examiner for New Mexico at the office of the Medical Investigator, said: "It's quite possible that he was not aware that she was deceased."

During a press conference on Friday, March 7, the medical examiner revealed: "Mr Hackman showed evidence of advanced Alzheimer's disease.

"He was in a very poor state of health.

"He had significant heart disease, and I think ultimately that's what resulted in his death."

She added: "There is no reliable method to determine time or date of death, but it is probably likely Mr. Hackman died around February 18.

"And based on circumstances, it is reasonable to conclude Ms Hackman died first, with February 11 the last time she was known to be alive."