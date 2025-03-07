Your tip
Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa's Completely DIFFERENT Causes of Death Revealed – As Authorities Believe She Died DAYS Before Iconic Actor

Photo of Betsy Arakawa and Gene Hackman
Source: MEGA

The reason behind Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's death has been revealed... and it's horrifying.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 7 2025, Published 4:39 p.m. ET

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa's cause of death has been revealed – and it has only led to more questions.

Dr. Heather Jarrell, the chief medical investigator for the state of New Mexico, revealed Hackman and Arakawa both died from two completely different things, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

gene hackman betsy arakawas relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Hackman and Arakawa's cause of death has been revealed.

According to Jarrell, Arakawa, 65, died from Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, which is a rare disease carried by rodents, while her famous husband succumbed due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease, made worse due to his Alzheimer's.

The iconic actor's autopsy showed no signs of internal or external trauma. However, it did note severe heart disease as well as evidence of prior heart attacks.

Arakawa is reported to have died before Hackman.

gene hackman betsy arakawas relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

The legendary actor died of hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

Jarrell told reporters it is likely the movie star was unaware Arakawa had passed due to his advanced Alzheimer's, and revealed she is believed to have died first on February 11.

As for Hackman, the medical investigator surmised he most likely died a week later on February 18.

The longtime married pair were found dead – and "mummified" – in separate rooms on Wednesday, February 26, inside of their mansion.

Arakawa was found decomposed with bloating on her face and mummification in her hands and feet, while the Unforgiven star also exhibited the same signs of decomposition.

Due to to the brutal condition of their bodies, it took authorities on the scene 12 hours to identify them.

Many theories were kicked up before the official cause of death was revealed, including "companion suicide."

gene hackman wife betsy arakawa three months mystery dogs safe and well
Source: MEGA

The Oscar winner's wife passed dude to a rare disease carried by rodents.

However, James Gill, the Chief Medical Examiner for the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, shot down they may have decided to die together, explaining couples who choose dual suicide "usually.... together in bed."

"The fact that they’re in two separate locations tells me that I think that’s less likely," he theorized at the time.

Hackman was found lying on the ground of a mud room with his cane nearby, while Arakawa was discovered lying on her side in the bathroom with numerous prescription pills nearby.

Hackman and Arakawa's 12-year-old Australian Kelpie mixed breed Zinna was also found dead. Their two other dogs, Nikita and Bear, were alive and unharmed and are now at a local pet daycare.

Authorities previously believed the dog that had died was Bear, before admitting their mistake.

The latest update comes after the Oscar winner's daughter Leslie claimed her dad was actually in "good health" before his passing.

gene hackman betsy arakawas relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Hackman's daughter Leslie believed her father was in 'good health' before his death.

She previously said: "Despite his age, he was in very good physical condition. He liked to do Pilates and yoga, and he was continuing to do that several times a week. So he was in good health.”

Leslie credited her stepmom Arakawa for keeping the Hollywood star "alive" for years.

She revealed: "They had a wonderful marriage. And I give credit to his wife, Betsy, for keeping him alive. Betsy took very, very good care of him and was always looking out for his health. So, I am appreciative to her for that, and I'm very saddened by her passing."

Hackman, 95, shared Leslie, daughter Elizabeth, and son Christopher with his first wife, Faye Maltese.

Despite Leslie's comments, close family friends Daniel and Barbara Lenihan and their son, Aaron, claimed Hackman was “essentially kind of home-bound," as his health "was really slipping there.”

