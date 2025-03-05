Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Feared to Have Died by 'Companion Suicide' — With Expert Detailing Chilling Theory as Mystery Over Couple's Shock Passings Deepens

Gill, who said he had dealt in the past with "cases like that," explained couples who die in a dual suicide are "usually... together in bed."

However, police have said Hackman, 95, was found dead in the house's mud room, with his sunglasses near him on the ground, while Arakawa, 65, was discovered lying on the bathroom floor with prescription pills strewn across the nearby countertop.

The couple are believed to have been dead for several days before they were found, and both bodies had signs of decomposition and were partially mummified.