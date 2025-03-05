EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Confronted With Afterlife After Family Encounter Paranormal Activity Following Death of Baby Brother — As Singer Grieves Husband Carl Dean's Devastating Passing

The I Will Always Love You singer confessed her belief in an afterlife started when she was just a small child and had a frightening paranormal encounter.

One night, after her family had settled into their beds at their cabin in Sevierville, Tennessee, Parton said an unexplainable presence approached their front door and caused them all to jolt awake.

She recalled: "We all got up. Even the little ones seemed to sense that something strange had happened.

"The door was still locked and barred from the inside. My brother, who had been sleeping on the couch, said he felt a faint breeze, as if someone had passed closely by him."