EXCLUSIVE: Read Dolly Parton's Last Chat About Late Husband Carl Dean — Which Country Icon Used to Reveal the One Key to Their Secretive 60-Year Marriage
Just two months before Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, died, the iconic country singer opened up about their very private relationship and revealed the secret to their successful marriage.
Parton appeared on Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast back in December and gave listeners a rare look into her marriage before Dean's devastating death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 79-year-old revealed a sense of humor is what helped the couple last for nearly 60 years, telling the podcast host Dean was "quiet and I'm loud, and we're funny."
She added: "Oh, he’s hilarious. And I think one of the things that’s made it last so long through the years is that we love each other (and) we respect each other, but we have a lot of fun."
Parton also explained the pair found a way to ease stressful situations: by exchanging jokes.
"Anytime (there’s) too much tension going on, either one of us can find a joke about it to really break the tension, where we don’t let it go so far,” the Jolene hitmaker said at the time.
However, Parton and Dean made sure to not fight very often during their lengthy marriage: "We never fought back and forth. And I’m glad now that we never did, because once you start that, that becomes a lifetime thing.
"I’ve seen it with so many people, and I thought, ‘I ain’t ever starting that."
Earlier in the month, Parton was asked by People what her last "perfect day" was, and the songwriter took this opportunity to once again gush over her love.
She said: "On my last perfect day, well, I had a day off and I got to spend that whole day with my husband. I've worked so much that we don't often have all the long, full days that we used to have when life was not as complicated."
"Anytime I have some time off, that's always a good day for me and for him, for us to have time off," she added.
On Monday, March 4, Parton took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news Dean had died in Nashville at the age of 82.
The statement read: "Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie.
"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."
"The family asks for privacy during this difficult time," it concluded.
Parton and Dean tied the knot in 1966 after first meeting outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat the day she moved to Nashville at the age of 18. They did not welcome any children during their relationship.
Despite plenty of support from her massive fanbase following Dean's death, the entertainer was also hit with trolls who claimed her husband never existed or passed away years ago.
An insider told RadarOnline.com: "Dolly will be devastated by the claims, especially so soon after Carl's passing.They've always been around, but the rumors have come to the fore once again since he died.
"Her husband lived a quiet life and was a major influence behind the scenes, that's how they chose to live their lives
"To say he never existed or he died years ago is simply made up and just incredibly hurtful."
In November 2023, it was reported Dean was suffering from numerous health issues. He was said to have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.
At the time, Parton gave up touring to stay closer and take care of him.