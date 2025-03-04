EXCLUSIVE: Read Dolly Parton's Last Chat About Late Husband Carl Dean — Which Country Icon Used to Reveal the One Key to Their Secretive 60-Year Marriage

The 79-year-old revealed a sense of humor is what helped the couple last for nearly 60 years, telling the podcast host Dean was "quiet and I'm loud, and we're funny."

She added: "Oh, he’s hilarious. And I think one of the things that’s made it last so long through the years is that we love each other (and) we respect each other, but we have a lot of fun."

Parton also explained the pair found a way to ease stressful situations: by exchanging jokes.

"Anytime (there’s) too much tension going on, either one of us can find a joke about it to really break the tension, where we don’t let it go so far,” the Jolene hitmaker said at the time.