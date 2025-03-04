EXCLUSIVE: Grieving Dolly Parton Hit By Cruel Trolls Saying Her Husband Died YEARS Ago or 'Never Existed' After Country Icon Announces Death of Reclusive Partner Carl Dean

Grieving Dolly Parton has been hit by cruel trolls – who claim her late husband never existed or died years ago.

Parton announced on Tuesday her reclusive husband of nearly 60 years Carl Dean, above in a rare snap of the pair, had passed away.

A source said: "Dolly will be devastated by the claims, especially so soon after Carl's passing.

"They've always been around, but the rumors have come to the fore once again since he died.

"Her husband lived a quiet life and was a major influence behind the scenes, that's how they chose to live their lives

"To say he never existed or he died years ago is simply made up and just incredibly hurtful."