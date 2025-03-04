EXCLUSIVE: Grieving Dolly Parton Hit By Cruel Trolls Saying Her Husband Died YEARS Ago or 'Never Existed' After Country Icon Announces Death of Reclusive Partner Carl Dean
Grieving Dolly Parton has been hit by cruel trolls – who claim her late husband never existed or died years ago.
RadarOnline.com can reveal rumors surrounding famously reclusive Carl Dean have reemerged on fan forums and social media in the wake of his death, which was announced by the country icon, 79, on Tuesday.
A source said: "Dolly will be devastated by the claims, especially so soon after Carl's passing.
"They've always been around, but the rumors have come to the fore once again since he died.
"Her husband lived a quiet life and was a major influence behind the scenes, that's how they chose to live their lives
"To say he never existed or he died years ago is simply made up and just incredibly hurtful."
Parton, 79, posted a statement on Instagram confirming her spouse Dean passed away on Monday in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 82.
The couple had been married for nearly 60 years.
Her message said: "Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away on March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82.
"He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending.
"He was survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie.
"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together.
"Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years.
"Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."
In 2024, Parton gave a rare glimpse into her marriage as she revealed the reason why her husband refused to attend events with her.
Speaking on a podcast, the Jolene star revealed while her husband "loves" music, he's "not the least bit interested in being in it."
Recalling a pivotal moment early in their marriage, Parton revealed she once convinced Dean to attend an awards show in 1967 when she won BMI Song of the Year.
Despite the big win, "homebody" Carl told her: "I wish you the best, but don't ever ask me to go to another one of these damn things because I ain't going."
And, she added, he never did.
But throughout their decades together, the couple, who renewed their vows in 2016 at their Nashville home, have relied on their shared sense of humor to avoid conflict.
Speaking fondly of her "hilarious" husband, the singer — who is also godmother to singer-songwriter and actress Miley Cyrus — revealed: "He's quiet and I'm loud, and we’'e funny…we have a lot of fun."
She added: "Anytime (there is) too much tension going on, either one of us can like, find a joke about it to really break the tension, where we don't let it go so far.
"We never fought back and forth."
In 2008, Parton revealed her 1973 hit Jolene was partly inspired by a local bank teller who used to flirt with her husband.
Gene Hackman's Friends Dispute Daughter's Claim Actor Was in 'Good Health' and Say He Was 'Homebound' — After Hollywood Star's Lifeless Body Is Found Inside Mansion Following Puzzling Death
Parton explained: "She got this terrible crush on my husband. And he just loved going to the bank because she paid him so much attention. It was kinda like a running joke between us – when I was saying, 'Hell, you're spending a lot of time at the bank. I don't believe we've got that kind of money.'"
Years later, she told a crowd at the Glastonbury music festival of the song: "I wrote that years ago when my husband… was spending a little more time with Jolene than I thought he should be. I put a stop to that. I got rid of that redhead woman in a hurry."