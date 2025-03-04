Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Brian Austin Green
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Brian Austin Green's 'Unrelenting' Support for Pregnant Ex Megan Fox Amid Her 'Agonizing' Split From 'Cheat' Machine Gun Kelly

brian austin green supports pregnant megan fox split machine gun kelly
Source: MEGA

Brian Austin Green is said to be offering a shoulder to cry on to his ex Megan Fox amid her battles with estranged lover Machine Gun Kelly.

March 4 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Brian Austin Green is firing off at ex-wife Megan Fox's baby daddy-to-be, Machine Gun Kelly, amid the former couple's bitter breakup, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

MGK, who was first linked to Fox in July 2020, recently slammed reports he's no longer on speaking terms with his former fiancée as she awaits the birth of their daughter.

brian austin green supports pregnant megan fox split machine gun kelly
Source: MEGA

'Beverly Hills, 90210' star Green publicly slammed Machine Gun Kelly over his treatment of their ex Fox.

Afterward, Beverly Hills, 90210 hunk Green – who shares sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, with the Jennifer's Body babe – posted a now-deleted Instagram story in which he tagged the Bloody Valentine singer.

Green, 51, who was married to Fox for 10 years, wrote: "Bro. Just be honest for once in your life. Stop caring so much for how you're perceived that you will try and drag other people.”

It isn't the first time the Dancing With the Stars hopeful publicly defended his former spouse.

Fox, 38, and MGK, 34, had confirmed they were expecting a child together in November.

But as previously reported, weeks later, sources said the miffed mama kicked the tattooed trainwreck to the curb after finding something upsetting on his phone.

brian austin green supports pregnant megan fox split machine gun kelly
Source: MEGA

Green called out MGK by saying: 'Grow up. Like, she's pregnant.'

As RadarOnline.com also reported, insiders had previously claimed the on-again, off-again couple called it quits over MGK sharing flirty texts with fans.

After the pair's most recent bust-up, Green said of the Bad Things singer, "Grow up. Like, she's pregnant."

Green, who also shares 2-year-old son Zane with his DWTS pro flancée, Sharna Burgess, said he was "heartbroken" for his ex and confessed: "I just want the best for her."

