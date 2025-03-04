EXCLUSIVE: Brazen Fox News Star Jesse Watters Being Branded 'Hypocrite' By Colleagues After Joking About His Wife Cheatings – As His Affair Blew Up Previous Marriage!

An insider said: "He comes across as insensitive and offensive and way too suggestive, and his jokes fall flat.

"He keeps saying that if Emma voted for anybody whose political views he didn't agree with, he would consider that adultery. He says it in a jest, but people think it's lame – especially considering he's been guilty of actual cheating.

Watters was married to Noelle Inguagiato for nearly 10 years when he admitted to an affair with Emma, who was 26 at the time and a producer on his show.

The former couple tied the knot in 2009 and had twin daughters, Sophie and Ellie, in 2011, after which Noelle left her job at Fox to focus on her design and style career.

But Watters' extramarital dallying with Emma made headlines, and Noelle filed for divorce in 2018. The next year, Watters and Emma got hitched.