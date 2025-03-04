EXCLUSIVE: Brazen Fox News Star Jesse Watters Being Branded 'Hypocrite' By Colleagues After Joking About His Wife Cheatings – As His Affair Blew Up Previous Marriage!
Jerky Jesse Watters really put his foot in it when he joked about his spouse cheating – when his OWN affair with current wife Emma DiGiovine dynamited his previous marriage – and coworkers are calling him out as a hypocrite, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources have told us the 46-year-old conservative Fox News commentator likes to run on at the mouth, and everyone's had enough.
An insider said: "He comes across as insensitive and offensive and way too suggestive, and his jokes fall flat.
"He keeps saying that if Emma voted for anybody whose political views he didn't agree with, he would consider that adultery. He says it in a jest, but people think it's lame – especially considering he's been guilty of actual cheating.
Watters was married to Noelle Inguagiato for nearly 10 years when he admitted to an affair with Emma, who was 26 at the time and a producer on his show.
The former couple tied the knot in 2009 and had twin daughters, Sophie and Ellie, in 2011, after which Noelle left her job at Fox to focus on her design and style career.
But Watters' extramarital dallying with Emma made headlines, and Noelle filed for divorce in 2018. The next year, Watters and Emma got hitched.
Our source said: "For Jesse to crack tasteless jokes about cheating seem contradictory and egotistical, and people around him wish he'd stop."
Last fall, during the presidential race, Watters' comments about generals "having their way" with Kamala Harris in The Situation Room also caused major backlash.
EXCLUSIVE: George and Amal's Divorce 'OFFICIAL' as Actor's Work Drives Them Thousands of Miles Apart: 'They are on a Trial Separation'
And Jeanine Pirro snapped at Watters for suggesting the death penalty for the suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's murder.
Our insider said: "The feeling is he needs to rein in his vulgar outbursts."