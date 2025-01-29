Machine Gun Kelly Breaks Silence on Claim he and Ex Megan Fox are 'Not Talking at All' — After We Revealed Pregnant Actress is Facing Giving Birth Alone

Machine Gun Kelly is not letting online chatter dictate the state of his and Megan Fox's relationship. The 34-year-old rocker, who has a baby on the way with the Transformers star, fired back at rumors from an online outlet claiming he "no longer speaks" to his ex-fiancée after they ended their engagement last year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Tuesday, MGK turned to Instagram to seemingly address a new TMZ report claiming he and Fox, 38, are "not talking" – despite expecting a baby together in the coming months. The rapper shared two shirtless snaps of himself, showing off his midsection blackout tattoo and debuting his scruffy new beard.

He captioned the post: "How can 'sources say' when the sources haven't said anything." The former couple, who were in an on-off relationship for four years and got engaged in 2022, split over Thanksgiving weekend after the actress found texts from other women on MGK's phone during a Colorado getaway.

Fox reportedly felt completely shook and betrayed by him after the discovery, with sources saying she was just "trying to make sense of it all." Despite his alleged cheating, the musician was still hopeful he could get one more chance when it came to the Hollywood star, according to a tipster.

They explained: "She doesn't trust him as far as she can throw him. He's really gonna have to prove himself." The insider continued: "She does believe he loves her, but his ego gets so out of control that he can't resist it when other women make eyes at him. Worse yet, he denies he has a problem and doesn't believe he needs help.

"... Truth is, Megan really isn't thinking she should take him back no matter how much he pleads," the source went on, adding: "She has too much self-respect to put up with his lies." The pair's split happened just two weeks after the actress announced she was expecting her fourth child, and her first with the rapper.

Fox took to Instagram to announce the news of her pregnancy, uploading a positive test and a striking image of her cradling her baby bump. The film star captioned the shot: "Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back." Fox is already a mom to three kids – Noah, 12; Bodhi, 10; and Journey, eight—with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Meanwhile, MGK has a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, with ex Emma Cannon.

On Tuesday, RadarOnline.com revealed the pregnant star is reportedly planning on "going solo" as her due date approaches. A source claimed the pair is "not on good terms" and "the lines of communication" between the two are "closed."

According to the insider, the 38-year-old "doesn’t want anything to do with" Kelly. They said: "Everyone in her orbit is happy about it. ... They feel like she finally came to her senses by shutting him out of her life."

Just days earlier, sources claimed Fox was making it hard for MGK to salvage any chance of reconciliation – though not entirely impossible, if he was willing to put in the effort. They explained: "She doesn't trust him as far as she can throw him. He's REALLY gonna have to prove himself."

