Dolly Parton's Husband Carl Dean Dead at 82: Country Icon Shares Heartbreaking Tribute For Famously Reclusive Spouse of Nearly 60 Years — 'Words Can’t Do Justice to The Love We Shared'

On Monday, March 3, Parton, 79, revealed Carl passed away in Nashville on March 3rd on her Instagram account.

The statement read: "Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie.

"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.

"The family asks for privacy during this difficult time."