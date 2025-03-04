Dolly Parton's Husband Carl Dean Dead at 82: Country Icon Shares Heartbreaking Tribute For Famously Reclusive Spouse of Nearly 60 Years — 'Words Can’t Do Justice to The Love We Shared'
Dolly Parton’s husband Carl Dean has died at the age of 82.
RadarOnline.com can report the country music icon shared a heartbreaking tribute to her husband of nearly 60 years on Instagram after his death.
On Monday, March 3, Parton, 79, revealed Carl passed away in Nashville on March 3rd on her Instagram account.
The statement read: "Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie.
"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.
"The family asks for privacy during this difficult time."
Parton met her very private husband outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat the day she moved to Nashville at just 18 years old.
The couple tied the knot back in 1966, and despite Parton's incredibly successful career in the music industry – her husband stayed out of the spotlight.
The couple never welcomed any children during their marriage.
While Parton has never been shy about gushing over her private husband, the country music queen shared a rare glimpse into their marriage and explained why he avoided attending public events with her.
During an interview on Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast in 2024, Parton revealed her husband is not interested in the glitz and glam lifestyle.
She revealed how she once asked her husband to attend an awards show back in 1967 when she won BMI Song of the Year.
Despite her exciting and big night, she admitted her husband told her following the event: "I wish you the best, but don’t ever ask me to go to another one of these damn things because I ain't going."
In October 2024, months before her husband's death, Parton shared details about the couple's very intimate life at home and gushed about how they "always enjoyed each other."
In an interview with Hello magazine, she said: "I don't go out that much and just live a simple life actually. I look like a party doll, but I'm pretty much a homebody when I'm not working; I love to be at home.
"I love to cook and read, and do piddly things around the house, womanly things."
Parton added: "I love to do stuff with him; we have a little RV and like to travel around, especially in Tennessee – we love to get out just for the weekend or day trips. We've been all over the country in it."
In November 2024, RadarOnline.com reported Dean was suffering from numerous health issues.
He was reportedly diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and is said to suffer from high blood pressure and a weak heart, which have made him more of a homebody than ever.
Amid his health battles, Parton gave up touring to stay closer to home so she could care for him.