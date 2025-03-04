EXCLUSIVE: EVERYTHING You Need to Know About Dolly Parton's Intimate — and VERY Secretive — Marriage to Late Recluse Husband Carl Dean

The couple's first meeting in 1964 was hardly the most romantic of locations – the laundromat – and Parton claimed she instantly knew Dean would be her future husband.

She once said: "I'd come to Nashville with dirty clothes.

"I was in such a hurry to get here — and after I'd put my clothes in the machine, I started walkin' down the street, just lookin' at my new home, and this guy hollered at me, and I waved. Bein' from the country, I spoke to everybody.

"He came over and, well, it was Carl, my husband."

Dean also knew it was love at first sight.