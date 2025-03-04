Your tip
Exclusive Details

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck 'Filled With Jealousy' Over Pal Mat Damon's New Bromance With David Beckham After Pair Bonded on Set of Beer Ad

ben affleck jealous matt damon david beckham bromance
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck is said to be suffering a case of the green-eyed monster over his pal Matt Damon's growing bromance with David Beckham after the pair met on a beer ad set.

March 4 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Bourne Identity spy Matt Damon and soccer icon David Beckham have become fast friends since hooking up on a beer commercial – and RadarOnline.com can reveal it's got Damon's old pal Ben Affleck fuming with jealousy.

In the ad for Stella Artois suds that aired during Super Bowl LIX, Beckham, 49, plays 'David.' who introduces Damon, 54, as 'Dave' – his "long-lost twin brother," and the 'reunited siblings' were then seen bonding over ice-cold beers and chicken wings.

ben affleck jealous matt damon david beckham bromance
Source: MEGA

Matt Damon and David Beckham's growing friendship has left Ben Affleck feeling sidelined, sources say.

Their small-screen bromance has jumped to real life, and for Affleck, our source said: "It's a real kick in the gut to see these two guys palsing it up."

The insider also revealed: "As Ben's obviously a recovering alcoholic, it wouldn't be appropriate to have asked him to do a beer commercial."

ben affleck jealous matt damon david beckham bromance
Source: MEGA

Affleck reportedly feels abandoned as Damon and Beckham bond beyond their Super Bowl beer ad.

As previously reported, Affleck, 52, has been to rehab multiple times – the last in 2018, when his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, mom of his three kids, Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 12, staged an intervention after he relapsed.

Our source went on: "At a time when Ben needs his friend most, here is Matt getting all palsy with Becks. Matt hasn't had as much time for Ben lately and has been doing his own thing socially.

ben affleck jealous matt damon david beckham bromance
Source: MEGA

Sources said Affleck is hurt seeing his longtime friend Damon grow closer to soccer star Beckham.

"Meanwhile, Matt and David get along well. They have lots in common besides a beer commercial and have been hanging out a lot from what Ben hears."

The new friendship reportedly is the last thing Affleck needs following his marriage bust-up with Jennifer Lopez last year.

Our insider went on: "Ben feels Matt could be slipping away from him as his bestie and is gloomy thinking about it."

