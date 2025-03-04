EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck 'Filled With Jealousy' Over Pal Mat Damon's New Bromance With David Beckham After Pair Bonded on Set of Beer Ad

Bourne Identity spy Matt Damon and soccer icon David Beckham have become fast friends since hooking up on a beer commercial – and RadarOnline.com can reveal it's got Damon's old pal Ben Affleck fuming with jealousy.

In the ad for Stella Artois suds that aired during Super Bowl LIX, Beckham, 49, plays 'David.' who introduces Damon, 54, as 'Dave' – his "long-lost twin brother," and the 'reunited siblings' were then seen bonding over ice-cold beers and chicken wings.