EXCLUSIVE: How Kate Middleton is 'On Mission to Stop Her Two Boys Turning Out Like Royal Exile Prince Harry' — 'She Doesn't Want History Repeating Itself'
Wise Kate Middleton is acutely aware of the delicate balance that comes with her privileged status and she's determined to prevent the turmoil encountered by runaway royal Prince Harry to be visited on her brood of blue bloods.
While her husband, Prince William, has known nothing but royal life, Middleton's unique background includes a more conventional upbringing and it is this contrast that has shaped her perspective as she navigates the complexities of royal responsibilities and parenting, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources reveal Middleton is committed to ensuring her children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 7, grow up with a strong sense of duty without being weighed down by the traditional constraints of monarchy.
Having witnessed the turmoil experienced by her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, in his role as the 'spare heir' – a nickname that haunted him so badly he used for his shock memoir Spare – she intends to foster a more equitable environment for her children.
An insider told us: "Although the royal couple embraces tradition, they aren't afraid to adapt and step away from strict protocols when the situation calls for it.
"William and Kate are dedicated to their children and prioritize family above all else. Their approach highlights what’s truly important, giving the kids the freedom to explore their interests and have a childhood that feels as normal as possible.
"A key part of Kate's parenting philosophy is ensuring that Prince George, despite being the heir, doesn’t overshadow his siblings."
While he is aware of his future role as king, efforts are being made to prevent Charlotte and Louis from feeling like mere 'spares', a sentiment voiced by Prince Harry in his candid 2023 autobiography that sent shockwaves through the royal family.
In it, Harry detailed the emotional challenges he faced growing up in the shadow of his older brother, expressing feelings of inadequacy, even when discussing their accommodation at Kensington Palace in London.
According to the exiled duke, he was always made to feel 'less than' – even when it came to his living quarters at Kensington Palace, where he and Prince William lived with their late mother, Princess Diana.
"My half of the room was far smaller, less luxurious," Harry wrote. "I never asked why. I didn’t care. But I also didn’t need to ask."
EXCLUSIVE: How Goldie Hawn AND Husband Kurt Russell Have 'Gone Totally Overboard' With Plastic Surgery' — After Her 'Freaky' Oscars Face Frightens Fans!
He moaned his lot in life had been defined from the moment he was born, claiming his father King Charles said to Diana soon after she gave birth for a second time: "Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir and a spare – my work is done."
Harry later spoke to journalist Bryony Gordon about his fears for the Wales children, while noting it was not his place to get involved.
"Though William and I have talked about it, once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility," he said.
The duke added: "I know that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts. It worries me."