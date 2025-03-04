EXCLUSIVE: How Kate Middleton is 'On Mission to Stop Her Two Boys Turning Out Like Royal Exile Prince Harry' — 'She Doesn't Want History Repeating Itself'

Sources reveal Middleton is committed to ensuring her children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 7, grow up with a strong sense of duty without being weighed down by the traditional constraints of monarchy.

Having witnessed the turmoil experienced by her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, in his role as the 'spare heir' – a nickname that haunted him so badly he used for his shock memoir Spare – she intends to foster a more equitable environment for her children.

An insider told us: "Although the royal couple embraces tradition, they aren't afraid to adapt and step away from strict protocols when the situation calls for it.

"William and Kate are dedicated to their children and prioritize family above all else. Their approach highlights what’s truly important, giving the kids the freedom to explore their interests and have a childhood that feels as normal as possible.

"A key part of Kate's parenting philosophy is ensuring that Prince George, despite being the heir, doesn’t overshadow his siblings."