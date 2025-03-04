Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: How Goldie Hawn AND Husband Kurt Russell Have 'Gone Totally Overboard' With Plastic Surgery' — After Her 'Freaky' Oscars Face Frightens Fans!

Photo of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
Source: MEGA/ABC

The couple has allegedly 'gone totally' overboard with plastic surgery procedures.

March 4 2025, Published 11:40 a.m. ET

Goldie Hawn and husband Kurt Russell have "gone totally overboard" with plastic surgery and are starting to look "unrecognizable."

The Hollywood power couple has reportedly gone under the knife too many times – and they are leaving fans and even friends completely baffled with their appearances, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

kurt russell goldie hawn pull plug on secret wedding plans
Source: MEGA

The couple went on a transformation together.

After the stars stepped out at a Goldie Hawn Foundation gala in late 2024, witnesses claimed the pair appeared to look "two decades younger."

Back in 2021, after being spotted on a lavish beach vacation with a "wrinkled beach body" and a "potbelly" – Hawn and Russell decided to revamp their appearances.

After photos of their beach day were published, an insider said: "They've embarked on a complete transformation."

The 79-year-old Hollywood actress has never admitted to having any work done – surgeons, who haven't worked with the star, suspect she secretly had a few procedures done.

After attending the gala back in September 2024 with a new look, New York plastic surgeon Dr. Yoel Shahar, who has not treated Hawn or Russell, said: "It seems clear to me that Goldie Hawn has refreshed her face by having a facelift and necklift that smoothed her jowls.

"She's also had excess skin removed above and below her eyes and a skin peel on her face that makes her look so much younger!"

kurt russell goldie hawn pull plug on secret wedding plans
Source: MEGA

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell showed off a new look in 2024.

Dr. Charles Runels, who created the very famous vampire facial and also hasn't treated Hawn, suggested she possibly had fillers in her cheeks and lips — as well as Botox injections.

As for Russell, Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated the actor, said it appeared he lost 30 pounds of fat around his midsection.

While the actor has not revealed the method he used to drop the weight, Shahar said he could have used Ozempic – which has become a favorite in Hollywood the last few years as a very quick and dramatic way to drop some pounds.

goldie hawn face
Source: ABC

Viewers were left questioning what she had done.

On Sunday night, Hawn stepped out at the 2025 Academy Awards and took the stage to present two awards with Andrew Garfield.

Viewers at home were left scratching their heads over the icon's appearance and claimed she looked "so different."

One user asked: "What happened to Goldie Hawn's face? Too much work gone wrong?"

Another user said: "WTF did Goldie Hawn do to her face?"

A third claimed: "Golly gee, 80% of Goldie Hawn’s face doesn’t move."

A fourth wrote: "Goldie Hawn.....is presenting for animation, which is ironic because that's the one thing her face hasn't had for years."

A fifth tweeted: "OMG!!! WTF happened to Goldie Hawn's face??? Why do women do this s---?"

goldie hawn face
Source: ABC

The actress presented two awards.

With her new look, Hawn hasn't only shocked fans – but she also left her fans baffled by her appearance during a recent trip to Aspen, Colorado.

A source close to the actress said: "Goldie lives a healthy lifestyle, but she's at the point of no return when it comes to her face.

"She hasn't admitted to any regrets over her appearance, but she's clearly gone too far."

