EXCLUSIVE: Tortured Screen Genius Gene Hackman's Secrets Laid Bare After 'French Connection' Star's Death Aged 95 — From Alcoholic Mom Who Burned House Down to Hatred of Showbiz… and Love of a Fight

At 16, determined to escape his troubled home life, Hackman lied about his age to join the U.S. Marines.

His early 30s saw further personal upheaval as his mother died in a fire caused by her cigarette, a tragedy that fueled his reflections on family dysfunction.

In a 2001 interview with The New York Times, he quipped: "Dysfunctional families have sired a lot of pretty good actors."

During his service, Hackman faced challenges discipline-wise, receiving three demotions from corporal. However, his initial foray into show business occurred when he overcame his fear of public speaking to work as a disc jockey and news announcer on his unit's radio station.

After earning a high school diploma while in the Marines, Hackman briefly pursued journalism at the University of Illinois but dropped out to study radio announcing in New York. He then relocated to Florida and back to Danville before returning to New York, where he explored painting at the Art Students League.

His career took another turn when he enrolled in an acting course at the Pasadena Playhouse.