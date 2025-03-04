EXCLUSIVE: Tortured Screen Genius Gene Hackman's Secrets Laid Bare After 'French Connection' Star's Death Aged 95 — From Alcoholic Mom Who Burned House Down to Hatred of Showbiz… and Love of a Fight
Tragic Gene Hackman may have been one of the most acclaimed actors in Hollywood history – but he maintained a huge distance from the showbiz extravagance of Tinseltown.
While he would attend award shows, his presence on the social circuit was rare, and he was openly critical of the industry's more commercial aspects, RadarOnline.com can reveal – and there are horrific reasons behind the reclusiveness he lived by until his nightmarish death aged 95 alongside his wife and dog.
In a 1988 interview, he reflected on the nature of thespians, stating: "Actors tend to be shy people... to reach a point where you don’t deal with others in a hostile or angry way, you choose this medium for yourself … then you can express yourself and get this wonderful feedback."
Born Eugene Allen Hackman in San Bernardino, California, and raised in Danville, Illinois, Hackman's childhood was marked by turmoil, we can reveal.
His father, a pressman at the Commercial-News, frequently clashed with his mother, leading to a violent atmosphere.
Hackman experienced abandonment at 13 when his father left without a word, a traumatic event that lingered throughout his life. His mother struggled with alcoholism, resulting in further family discord, and the family lived with Hackman's grandmother during this difficult time.
At 16, determined to escape his troubled home life, Hackman lied about his age to join the U.S. Marines.
His early 30s saw further personal upheaval as his mother died in a fire caused by her cigarette, a tragedy that fueled his reflections on family dysfunction.
In a 2001 interview with The New York Times, he quipped: "Dysfunctional families have sired a lot of pretty good actors."
During his service, Hackman faced challenges discipline-wise, receiving three demotions from corporal. However, his initial foray into show business occurred when he overcame his fear of public speaking to work as a disc jockey and news announcer on his unit's radio station.
After earning a high school diploma while in the Marines, Hackman briefly pursued journalism at the University of Illinois but dropped out to study radio announcing in New York. He then relocated to Florida and back to Danville before returning to New York, where he explored painting at the Art Students League.
His career took another turn when he enrolled in an acting course at the Pasadena Playhouse.
Back in New York, Hackman took on various jobs, including doorman and truck driver, as he awaited his big break. His moment came during a tryout in New Haven, where he caught the eye of director Robert Rossen, who cast him in a minor role in the film Lilith, featuring Warren Beatty and Jean Seberg.
This role was followed by appearances in films like Hawaii and lead roles in early 1960s television dramas such as The Defenders and Naked City.
Hackman's first major film role arrived in 1970 with I Never Sang for My Father. In this poignant performance, he portrayed a man grappling with a strained relationship with his dying father, a theme that resonated with Hackman due to his own familial struggles.
As he forged his path in the film industry, Hackman's remarkable talent and unique perspective on fame would leave an indelible mark on Hollywood, despite his preference for a life away from its glitz and glamour.
EXCLUSIVE: Desperate Duchess Meghan Markle Dealing with 'Total Humiliation' As She's Now Branded 'Budget Royal' — 'She's Panicking Over Cash Flow After Business Brand Blows'
In 1956, Hackman tied the knot with Fay Maltese, a bank teller he met at a dance organized by the YMCA in New York.
They welcomed a son, Christopher, along with two daughters, Elizabeth and Leslie, but eventually parted ways in the mid-1980s.
He found love again in 1991 when he married classical pianist Betsy Arakawa. When Hackman wasn't busy shooting films, he had a variety of hobbies that kept him entertained, from painting to stunt flying, stock car racing, and deep sea diving.
Hackman also became renowned as one of the hardest men to deal with on – and off – sets, and for his way with his fists.
But thanks to the horrific circumstances of his death, that will always be one of the ways the "Hollywood king" will be remembered.