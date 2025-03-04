EXCLUSIVE: Harvey Weinstein Slammed for 'PR Stunt' Ahead of Trial As He Breaks Silence From Prison With Soppy Statement on Oscar-Winner Adrien Brody Mentioning his Two Kids During Best Actor Acceptance Speech
Harvey Weinstein's praise of Adrien Brody for taking care of his two children has been blasted as a "PR stunt" ahead of the fallen movie mogul;s upcoming sex case trial.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced movie titan's words have been dismissed by industry figures, who believe he's simply "playing nice" in a desperate bid to appear sympathetic ahead of his court date next month.
An insider told us: "Weinstein knows what he's doing.
"Any opportunity in which he can show some empathy before his trial he’s going to take.
"It's calculated and it's not pretty."
Brody, who has been dating Weinstein's ex-wife Georgina Chapman, 48, since 2019, picked up his second Best Actor Oscar at Sunday's ceremony and in an emotional acceptance speech, thanked his partner and her two children.
The Brutalist star, 51, added: “I share this with my amazing partner Georgina, who has not only reinvigorated my own self-worth but my sense of value and my values and her beautiful children, Dash and India."
Revealing the nickname Weinstein's children aged 14 and 11 have for him, he added: "It's been a rollercoaster, but thank you for accepting me into your life, and Popsie's coming home a winner."
Former film mogul and convicted rapist Weinstein, 72, is currently serving a long prison stretch at Rikers Island.
Weinstein's spokesman Juda Engelmayer said: ‘Harvey is happy for Georgina and grateful that his kids are being loved and cared for as they deserve to be.'
Fashion designer Chapman divorced Weinstein in 2017 shortly after his horrific crimes against women in Hollywood were exposed in a bombshell exposé.
In October, it was reported Weinstein had been receiving treatment behind bars at Rikers Island for a rare type of bone marrow cancer known as chronic myeloid leukemia.
Weinstein had spent most of the summer hospitalized with various maladies, from Covid and double pneumonia to needing fluid on his heart and lungs removed.
As for Weinstein's current health situation, Engelmayer said: "He is fighting for his health and healthcare. It's challenging where he is and not in the hospital where he should be. He is doing as well as he can."
He added Weinstein went to the prison hospital last month for "blood pressure issues" but is back in the prison.
Weinstein has denied that he raped or sexually assaulted anyone.
The movie mogul saw his 2020 conviction on rape and sexual assault charges overturned last April and he was ordered to undergo a new trial.
The case was overturned after the Court of Appeals determined the trial judge unfairly allowed testimony against Weinstein based on allegations from other women that were not part of the trial.
Those allegations will be part of his retrial, which is set to begin in New York on April 15
Weinstein's acquittals on charges of predatory sexual assault and first-degree rape still stand.
After the retrial, Weinstein – convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 – is due to start serving a 16-year sentence in California for a separate rape conviction in the city.