EXCLUSIVE: Inside Dolly Parton's Late Husband's Horrifying Final Years — With Country Icon Canceling Shows to Care for Him as He Waged Secret War With Alzheimer's — 'He Couldn't Remember Who She Was'

In the final years of his life, Dolly Parton's late husband, Carl Dean, couldn't remember who she was as the singer canceled performances to care for him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 9 to 5 singer's husband died aged 82 on March 3. While he largely avoided the spotlight, Dean and Parton were together for 60 years, 58 of which they spent married.

Until the very end, sources said Parton was devoted to Dean and put her career on hold to care for him as he battled Alzheimer's disease.