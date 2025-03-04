EXCLUSIVE: How Dolly Parton Took Comfort in 'Little Pleasures of Life' With Her Dementia-Addled Husband Carl Dean — 'She Cooked Him Meals in Her Luxury RV… Which Was of Course Filled With $200K of her Bleach-Blonde Wigs'

She does splurge a bit when she and Dean vacation in their $200,000 RV. The mobile home is packed with all the comforts of home, including designer throw pillows and a guitar ready for strumming.

There's even a corner inside the RV dedicated to her famous blond wigs – all in different sizes and styles. Parton once boasted: "I wear one almost every day, so I must have at least 365."

She also defended the price tag of her custom home away from home, saying: "I like to get down to it. I guess that’s because I grew up on tour buses. We’ll go from east Tennessee — the mountains — to west Tennessee, which is flat as a board. They play to different moods, and we love them both."

But when the RV is not available, don't expect Parton to seek out the local Four Seasons. As she has said: "We like staying in cheap hotels — heck, if I can sneak into a Days Inn, I’m there.

"You don’t need to be fancy to travel well. You just need to be curious and willing."