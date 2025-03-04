EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Desperate Hospital Dash With Husband Carl Dean Revealed — With Pals Saying She Blamed Herself for His Woeful Health
Dolly Parton's husband suffered from numerous health issues in the years leading to his death on Monday at the age of 82.
Carl Dean was reportedly diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and dementia, but RadarOnline.com can reveal he almost died several years ago from a weak heart.
According to reports from January, 2019, Parton had to rush her husband to the hospital after he collapsed in their Nashville home. Dean was treated by doctors and eventually released, but sources said Parton was never the same, and blamed herself for his declining health.
An insider said at the time: "Dolly won’t even let on to most of her friends on how sick Carl really is.
"He thankfully was able to check out of the hospital after getting a workup, but doctors warned him he could face more episodes of fainting and he was lucky someone was at home with him this time."
Carl was given medications for his heart and low blood pressure, but the source confided: "There comes a point at his age and with his health history when the medicine has diminishing effectiveness. That’s what scares Dolly to death — and Carl, too."
Amid his health battles, Parton gave up touring to stay closer to home so she could care for him.
The insider confessed: "Dolly is scared to leave Carl home alone. All of her money, all of her success, doesn’t mean anything to her without Carl."
On Monday, Parton, 79, shared the news that Dean had died.
Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie.
"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.
"The family asks for privacy during this difficult time."
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Dolly Parton's Late Husband's Horrifying Final Years — With Country Icon Canceling Shows to Care for Him as He Waged Secret War With Alzheimer's — 'He Couldn't Remember Who She Was'
While their marriage was shrouded in mystery, the country icon made no secret of the fact she adored her reclusive partner.
The couple's first meeting in 1964 was hardly the most romantic of locations – the laundromat – and Parton claimed she instantly knew Dean would be her future husband.
She once said: "I'd come to Nashville with dirty clothes.
"I was in such a hurry to get here — and after I'd put my clothes in the machine, I started walkin' down the street, just lookin' at my new home, and this guy hollered at me, and I waved. Bein' from the country, I spoke to everybody.
"He came over and, well, it was Carl, my husband."
Dean also knew it was love at first sight.
The couple tied the knot back in 1966, and despite Parton's incredibly successful career in the music industry – her husband stayed out of the spotlight.
They never welcomed any children during their marriage.