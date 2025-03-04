EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Desperate Hospital Dash With Husband Carl Dean Revealed — With Pals Saying She Blamed Herself for His Woeful Health

According to reports from January, 2019, Parton had to rush her husband to the hospital after he collapsed in their Nashville home. Dean was treated by doctors and eventually released, but sources said Parton was never the same, and blamed herself for his declining health.

An insider said at the time: "Dolly won’t even let on to most of her friends on how sick Carl really is.

"He thankfully was able to check out of the hospital after getting a workup, but doctors warned him he could face more episodes of fainting and he was lucky someone was at home with him this time."

Carl was given medications for his heart and low blood pressure, but the source confided: "There comes a point at his age and with his health history when the medicine has diminishing effectiveness. That’s what scares Dolly to death — and Carl, too."

Amid his health battles, Parton gave up touring to stay closer to home so she could care for him.

The insider confessed: "Dolly is scared to leave Carl home alone. All of her money, all of her success, doesn’t mean anything to her without Carl."