EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal the Day Dolly Parton Caught Her Spotlight-Dodging Husband CHEATING With the REAL Jolene — Who Tore Off One of Country Icon's Trademark Wigs in Fit of Fury

Parton and Dean met outside a laundromat in 1964, on the day the then 18-year-old first moved to Nashville. They married two years later and were together ever after – even if the singer liked to tease others about their love.

Parton's aunt, Ora Dale, revealed in 1991: "Dolly goes around telling people how she and Carl have an open marriage. She says she’s not jealous and neither is he — but it’s just not true."

However, the marriage almost faced an early demise, when Ora revealed Dean met a "cute redhead who worked as a teller in a local bank."

That teller would eventually inspire the song "Jolene."