EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal the Day Dolly Parton Caught Her Spotlight-Dodging Husband CHEATING With the REAL Jolene — Who Tore Off One of Country Icon's Trademark Wigs in Fit of Fury
Dolly Parton and husband Carl Dean shared a loving marriage for nearly 60 years before his death Monday at age 82.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal the relationship was nearly derailed very early on, due to Dean's infamous relationship with a bank teller that would go on to be the inspiration for one of Parton's biggest hits.
Parton and Dean met outside a laundromat in 1964, on the day the then 18-year-old first moved to Nashville. They married two years later and were together ever after – even if the singer liked to tease others about their love.
Parton's aunt, Ora Dale, revealed in 1991: "Dolly goes around telling people how she and Carl have an open marriage. She says she’s not jealous and neither is he — but it’s just not true."
However, the marriage almost faced an early demise, when Ora revealed Dean met a "cute redhead who worked as a teller in a local bank."
That teller would eventually inspire the song "Jolene."
When Dolly found out about Dean's flirtation with the green-eyed hottie, she went ballistic.
Ora said: "She marched right into the bank and confronted the girl, who reached over the counter and tore off Dolly’s wig right in front of everyone!
"Dolly picked up the wig and stormed out of there in a huff."
And much like the Taylor Swift of her time, Dolly took pen to paper to deal with her frustrations - the result being her 1973 hit.
In 2008, Dolly shared her side of the story with NPR: "She got this terrible crush on my husband. And he just loved going to the bank because she paid him so much attention.
"It was kinda like a running joke between us — when I was saying, 'Hell, you're spending a lot of time at the bank. I don't believe we've got that kind of money.' So it's really an innocent song all around, but sounds like a dreadful one."
Dolly further detailed: "She had everything I didn't, like legs — you know, she was about 6 feet tall. And had all that stuff that some little short, sawed-off honky like me don't have.
"So no matter how beautiful a woman might be, you're always threatened by certain... You're always threatened by other women, period."
In November 2023, it was reported Dean was suffering from numerous health issues. He was said to have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. At the time, Parton gave up touring to stay closer and take care of him.
On Monday, Parton, 79, revealed Dean passed away in Nashville.
An Instagram statement read: "Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie.
"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.
"The family asks for privacy during this difficult time."
Parton and Dean never welcomed any children during their marriage.