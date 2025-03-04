She Can't Win! Lizzo Slammed for Flaunting Slimmer Figure Amid Ozempic Use Rumors — But Worried Fans Troll Her By Saying New Look is 'Contradictory' to Her Body Positivity Messages

On the red carpet, Lizzo wore a tight black gown, putting her smaller waist on display while posing alongside her boyfriend, Myke Wright. Despite her impressive transformation, some of her fans are said to be baffled by the apparent shift in thinking, calling it a "contradiction."

A source told Daily Mail: "Lizzo has lost a significant amount of weight, and it’s causing concern among those close to her. She built her brand around the message bigger is beautiful and was so outspoken about how she feels about it."

The insider added: "She was such an inspiration to so many bigger women. But now that she is so determined to slim down and be gorgeous, which feels like a contradiction to who she was and what she has always stood for."