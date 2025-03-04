She Can't Win! Lizzo Slammed for Flaunting Slimmer Figure Amid Ozempic Use Rumors — But Worried Fans Troll Her By Saying New Look is 'Contradictory' to Her Body Positivity Messages
Lizzo's drastic new look is ruffling feathers as the singer has been accused of using Ozempic in order to cut down on her weight.
The 36-year-old turned heads when she attended Vanity Fair's Oscars party on Sunday evening, giving fans the latest look at her slimming figure, despite years of urging women to embrace their bodies regardless of its size, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On the red carpet, Lizzo wore a tight black gown, putting her smaller waist on display while posing alongside her boyfriend, Myke Wright. Despite her impressive transformation, some of her fans are said to be baffled by the apparent shift in thinking, calling it a "contradiction."
A source told Daily Mail: "Lizzo has lost a significant amount of weight, and it’s causing concern among those close to her. She built her brand around the message bigger is beautiful and was so outspoken about how she feels about it."
The insider added: "She was such an inspiration to so many bigger women. But now that she is so determined to slim down and be gorgeous, which feels like a contradiction to who she was and what she has always stood for."
Fans were also quick to call out Lizzo on social media as one person said: "Just shows what hypocrites the body positive folks are, as soon as they have a taste of what slim feels like it's a 180, and I don't blame them."
Another added: "Big is beautiful but it’s not healthy. Anyone saying she’s ditched her branding is wrong whatever way she lost weight, she has added years to her life and I’m sure she feels great too."
"I thought being large was her trademark," a user mocked.
Amid her weight loss, the Grammy winner has been hit with Ozempic accusations, but she was quick to shut them down. Lizzo instead credited "months of weight training" as well as high-protein, veggie-based diet.
The songwriter even defended herself against former NFL star Antonio Brown when he commented on Lizzo's photo showing her left hand holding a pen.
"She hold the pen like she hold her Ozempic shot...” Brown said at the time.
Lizzo hit back: “Holding life like an Ozempic pen.”
In 2020, Lizzo made it a point to inform her fans she wants them to feel comfortable in their skin, telling Vogue: "I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalize my body..."
She continued: "What I don’t like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it. Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren’t separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club."
That same year, Lizzo responded to her body-shamers in a blistering TikTok.
Lizzo raged: "I've been working out consistently for the past five years and it may come as a surprise to some of y'all that I'm not working out to have your ideal body type, I'm working out to have my ideal body type," she revealed in the post featuring clips of her workout sessions..."
In 2023, the entertainer was sued by three of her former backup dancers, as they accused her of fat shaming, sexual harassment, and creating a hostile work environment.
The harassment and discrimination lawsuit was tossed out of a court in December.